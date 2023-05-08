TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2023 Français

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2023.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in April 2023, compared with two in the previous month and six in April 2022. The new listings were all exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in April 2023 decreased 51% compared to the previous month, and were down 59% compared to April 2022. The total number of financings in April 2023 was 21, compared with 30 the previous month and 36 in April 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in April 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and 15 in April 2022. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company, one consumer products company and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2023 decreased 1% compared to the previous month, and were down 58% compared to April 2022. There were 77 financings in April 2023, compared with 106 in the previous month and 131 in April 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,788

1,798

1,775

New Issuers Listed

9

2

6

IPOs                                                                

9

1

2

Graduates from TSXV

0

1

3

Issues Listed                                                  

2,460

2,475

2,467

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$82,812,133

$150,008,000

$144,635,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$124,106,309

$815,693,092

$927,517,186

Supplemental Financings Raised

$348,789,810

$166,000,000

$296,714,517

Total Financings Raised

$555,708,252

$1,131,701,092

$1,368,866,703

Total Number of Financings                        

21

30

36

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,091,870,982,904

$4,021,633,630,681

$4,137,719,353,036

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% change

New Issuers Listed                                       

40

50

-20.0

IPOs

35

36

-2.8

Graduates from TSXV

4

9

-55.6

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$342,831,174

$492,858,297

-30.4

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,543,831,306

$7,137,489,370

-78.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$616,289,810

$1,587,635,200

-61.2

Total Financings Raised

$2,502,952,290

$9,217,982,867

-72.8

Total Number of Financings

125

191

-34.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,091,870,982,904

$4,137,719,353,036

-1.1

TSX Venture Exchange**

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Issuers Listed                                                

1,912

1,916

1,903

New Issuers Listed

3

7

15

IPOs                                           

1

4

12

Graduates to TSX

0

1

3

Issues Listed                                                  

2,015

2,020

2,017

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$312,900

$1,960,050

$16,783,423

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$98,080,856

$103,428,032

$355,160,240

Supplemental Financings Raised

$310,455,991

$307,630,696

$599,703,690

Total Financings Raised

$408,849,747

$413,018,778

$971,647,353

Total Number of Financings                        

77

106

131

Market Cap Listed Issues

$77,101,600,843

$77,986,051,312

$91,701,846,628

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

18

49

-63.3

IPOs

12

39

-69.2

Graduates to TSX

4

9

-55.6

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$5,883,900

$112,529,203

-94.8

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$515,448,406

$660,552,478

-22.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,138,954,461

$1,958,693,110

-41.9

Total Financings Raised

$1,660,286,767

$2,731,774,791

-39.2

Total Number of Financings                        

413

451

-8.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$77,101,600,843

$91,701,846,628

-15.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)  Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2023:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Hamilton Canadian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF 

HEB

Harvest Diversified Equity Income ETF

HRIF

Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF

TRVI

Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

CBIL

Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF

UBIL.U

Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

MNU.U

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF

TUEX

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF

TBNK

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF

TECX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

5D Acquisition Corp.

FIVD.P

DAVIDsTEA Inc.

DTEA

Southgobi Resources Ltd.

SGQ
About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

