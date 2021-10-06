TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2021 Français

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ – TMX Group Limited today announced September 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Volume                                                                

14,097,241,843

10,884,080,579

14,140,700,866

Value

$242,940,021,405

$187,772,877,348

$198,134,468,890

Transactions

26,847,140

22,935,310

26,093,429




Daily Averages


Volume

671.3 million

518.3 million

673.4 million

Value

$11,568.6 million

$8,941.6 million

$9,435.0 million

Transactions

1,278,435

1,092,158

1,242,544

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

149,496,841,230

140,792,434,811

+6.2

Value

$2,097,032,495,102

$1,882,057,014,591

+11.4

Transactions

258,144,419

270,865,545

-4.7




Daily Averages


Volume

795.2 million

 744.9 million

+6.7

Value

$11,154.4 million

$9,958.0 million

+12.0

Transactions

1,373,109

1,433,151

-4.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Volume                                                                

8,423,490,199

6,324,849,035

8,443,341,708

Value

$217,998,239,673

$166,977,081,185

$179,566,119,692

Transactions

22,316,539

19,071,460

22,400,040

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,070.25

20,582.94

16,121.38




Daily Averages


Volume

401.1 million

301.2 million

402.1 million

Value

$10,380.9 million

$7,951.3 million

$8,550.8 million

Transactions

1,062,692

908,165

1,066,669

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

79,143,197,342

89,310,631,582

-11.4

Value

$1,863,999,791,147

$1,701,638,635,328

+9.5

Transactions

211,118,899

235,827,314

-10.5




Daily Averages


Volume

421.0 million

472.5 million

-10.9

Value

$9,914.9 million

$9,003.4 million

+10.1

Transactions

1,122,973

1,247,764

-10.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Volume                                                                

4,160,646,635

3,258,023,169

4,343,417,485

Value

$2,979,725,869

$2,573,878,532

$2,395,375,922

Transactions

1,797,407

1,520,572

1,227,558

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

858.87

896.54

706.51




Daily Averages


Volume

198.1 million

155.1 million

206.8 million

Value

$141.9 million

$122.6 million

$114.1 million

Transactions

85,591

72,408

58,455

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

52,949,871,443

37,943,354,410

+39.5

Value

$36,700,667,199

$14,921,360,932

+146.0

Transactions

21,080,802

7,879,208

+167.5




Daily Averages


Volume

281.6 million

200.8 million

+40.3

Value

$195.2 million

$78.9 million

+147.3

Transactions

112,132

41,689

+169.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Volume                                                                

1,513,105,009

1,301,208,375

1,353,941,673

Value

$21,962,055,863

$18,221,917,631

$16,172,973,276

Transactions

2,733,194

2,343,278

2,465,831




Daily Averages


Volume

 72.1 million

 62.0 million

 64.5 million

Value

$1,045.8 million

$867.7 million

$770.1 million

Transactions

130,152

111,585

117,421

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

17,403,772,445

13,538,448,819

+28.6

Value

$196,332,036,756

$165,497,018,331

+18.6

Transactions

25,944,718

27,159,023

-4.5




Daily Averages


Volume

 92.6 million

 71.6 million

+29.2

Value

$1,044.3 million

$875.6 million

+19.3

Transactions

138,004

143,699

-4.0

Montreal Exchange

September 2021

August 2021

September 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

12,935,610

11,885,418

6,857,857

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,409,883

10,545,312

7,798,167

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

109,109,145

87,854,428

+24.2

Open Interest (Contracts)

11,409,883

7,798,167

+46.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as at September 30, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

