TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and
Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Volume                                                                

10,687,807,606

11,020,201,355

13,805,947,691

Value

$163,985,127,967

$151,496,126,865

$162,069,795,278

Transactions

21,288,796

23,044,359

23,836,951




Daily Averages


Volume

 534.4 million

 524.8 million

 726.6 million

Value

$8,199.3 million

$7,214.1 million

$8,530.0 million

Transactions

1,064,440

1,097,350

1,254,576

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

101,195,204,489

109,474,302,119

-7.6

Value

$1,428,046,297,818

$1,332,862,460,076

+7.1

Transactions

197,723,514

195,820,798

+1.0




Daily Averages


Volume

 538.3 million

 582.3 million

-7.6

Value

$7,596.0 million

$7,089.7 million

+7.1

Transactions

1,051,721

1,041,600

+1.0

Toronto Stock Exchange

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Volume                                                                

7,176,681,713

7,024,154,983

7,804,770,028

Value

$149,934,084,135

$135,298,626,479

$139,564,806,848

Transactions

18,630,863

19,982,100

19,534,347

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

16,658.63

16,442.07

16,073.14




Daily Averages


Volume

358.8 million

334.5 million

 410.8 million

Value

$7,496.7 million

$6,442.8 million

$7,345.5 million

Transactions

931,543

951,529

1,028,124

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

64,143,183,431

62,122,287,659

+3.3

Value

$1,279,591,581,329

$1,185,533,072,227

+7.9

Transactions

169,277,510

165,302,070

+2.4




Daily Averages


Volume

341.2 million

 330.4 million

+3.3

Value

$6,806.3 million

$6,306.0 million

+7.9

Transactions

900,412

879,266

+2.4

TSX Venture Exchange*

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Volume                                                                

2,659,974,517

2,971,301,290

4,669,743,476

Value

$955,908,893

$1,157,031,374

$3,935,377,625

Transactions

521,364

624,868

1,484,721

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

558.68

589.36

709.15




Daily Averages


Volume

133.0 million

141.5 million

 245.8 million

Value

$47.8 million

$55.1 million

$207.1 million

Transactions

26,068

29,756

78,143

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume                                                               

28,293,917,771

38,794,800,228

-27.1

Value

$14,214,859,917

$24,703,520,478

-42.5

Transactions

6,750,428

10,306,222

-34.5




Daily Averages


Volume

150.5 million

 206.4 million

-27.1

Value

$75.6 million

$131.4 million

-42.5

Transactions

35,907

54,820

-34.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Volume                                                               

851,151,376

1,024,745,082

1,331,434,187

Value

$13,095,134,939

$15,040,469,012

$18,569,610,805

Transactions

2,136,569

2,437,391

2,817,883




Daily Averages


Volume

 42.6 million

 48.8 million

 70.1 million

Value

$654.8 million

$716.2 million

$977.3 million

Transactions

106,828

116,066

148,310

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change 

Volume                                                              

8,758,103,287

8,557,214,232

+2.3

Value

$134,239,856,572

$122,625,867,371

+9.5

Transactions

21,695,576

20,212,506

+7.3




Daily Averages


Volume

 46.6 million

 45.5 million

+2.3

Value

$714.0 million

$652.3 million

+9.5

Transactions

115,402

107,513

+7.3

Montreal Exchange

September 2019

August 2019

September 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,378,265

10,769,970

7,777,820

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,940,774

7,691,639

7,035,618

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

87,740,866

81,068,801

+8.2

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,940,774

7,035,618

+12.9

*Includes NEX

All figures are as September 30, 2019.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

