TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2019

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Volume 10,687,807,606 11,020,201,355 13,805,947,691 Value $163,985,127,967 $151,496,126,865 $162,069,795,278 Transactions 21,288,796 23,044,359 23,836,951







Daily Averages





Volume 534.4 million 524.8 million 726.6 million Value $8,199.3 million $7,214.1 million $8,530.0 million Transactions 1,064,440 1,097,350 1,254,576

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 101,195,204,489 109,474,302,119 -7.6 Value $1,428,046,297,818 $1,332,862,460,076 +7.1 Transactions 197,723,514 195,820,798 +1.0







Daily Averages





Volume 538.3 million 582.3 million -7.6 Value $7,596.0 million $7,089.7 million +7.1 Transactions 1,051,721 1,041,600 +1.0

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Volume 7,176,681,713 7,024,154,983 7,804,770,028 Value $149,934,084,135 $135,298,626,479 $139,564,806,848 Transactions 18,630,863 19,982,100 19,534,347 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 16,658.63 16,442.07 16,073.14







Daily Averages





Volume 358.8 million 334.5 million 410.8 million Value $7,496.7 million $6,442.8 million $7,345.5 million Transactions 931,543 951,529 1,028,124

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 64,143,183,431 62,122,287,659 +3.3 Value $1,279,591,581,329 $1,185,533,072,227 +7.9 Transactions 169,277,510 165,302,070 +2.4







Daily Averages





Volume 341.2 million 330.4 million +3.3 Value $6,806.3 million $6,306.0 million +7.9 Transactions 900,412 879,266 +2.4

TSX Venture Exchang e *



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Volume 2,659,974,517 2,971,301,290 4,669,743,476 Value $955,908,893 $1,157,031,374 $3,935,377,625 Transactions 521,364 624,868 1,484,721 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 558.68 589.36 709.15







Daily Averages





Volume 133.0 million 141.5 million 245.8 million Value $47.8 million $55.1 million $207.1 million Transactions 26,068 29,756 78,143

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 28,293,917,771 38,794,800,228 -27.1 Value $14,214,859,917 $24,703,520,478 -42.5 Transactions 6,750,428 10,306,222 -34.5







Daily Averages





Volume 150.5 million 206.4 million -27.1 Value $75.6 million $131.4 million -42.5 Transactions 35,907 54,820 -34.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Volume 851,151,376 1,024,745,082 1,331,434,187 Value $13,095,134,939 $15,040,469,012 $18,569,610,805 Transactions 2,136,569 2,437,391 2,817,883







Daily Averages





Volume 42.6 million 48.8 million 70.1 million Value $654.8 million $716.2 million $977.3 million Transactions 106,828 116,066 148,310

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 8,758,103,287 8,557,214,232 +2.3 Value $134,239,856,572 $122,625,867,371 +9.5 Transactions 21,695,576 20,212,506 +7.3







Daily Averages





Volume 46.6 million 45.5 million +2.3 Value $714.0 million $652.3 million +9.5 Transactions 115,402 107,513 +7.3

Montreal Exchange



September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 10,378,265 10,769,970 7,777,820 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,940,774 7,691,639 7,035,618

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume (Contracts) 87,740,866 81,068,801 +8.2 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,940,774 7,035,618 +12.9

*Includes NEX

All figures are as September 30, 2019. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

