Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Volume 10,459,070,973 11,371,138,718 12,839,030,484 Value $214,080,726,496 $238,004,977,498 $214,600,798,959 Transactions 23,483,547 24,455,534 24,445,532







Daily Averages





Volume 523.0 million 541.5 million 642.0 million Value $10,704.0 million $11,333.6 million $10,730.0 million Transactions 1,174,177 1,164,549 1,222,277

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 127,284,523,729 162,335,871,714 -21.6 Value $2,587,065,365,286 $2,311,633,294,061 +11.9 Transactions 269,257,927 282,589,951 -4.7







Daily Averages





Volume 611.9 million 780.5 million -21.6 Value $12,437.8 million $11,113.6 million +11.9 Transactions 1,294,509 1,358,606 -4.7

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Volume 7,043,553,242 7,943,402,913 7,257,907,827 Value $198,341,562,057 $222,488,239,492 $190,853,389,032 Transactions 21,105,218 21,954,948 20,226,779 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 19,426.14 18,444.22 21,037.07







Daily Averages





Volume 352.2 million 378.3 million 362.9 million Value $9,917.1 million $10,594.7 million $9,542.7 million Transactions 1,055,261 1,045,474 1,011,339

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 84,796,902,079 86,401,105,169 -1.9 Value $2,361,522,455,682 $2,054,853,180,179 +14.9 Transactions 234,659,526 231,345,678 +1.4







Daily Averages





Volume 407.7 million 415.4 million -1.9 Value $11,353.5 million $9,879.1 million +14.9 Transactions 1,128,171 1,112,239 +1.4

TSX Venture Exchange *



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Volume 2,393,975,305 2,392,632,336 4,113,545,824 Value $850,530,978 $1,009,585,263 $3,168,891,299 Transactions 597,170 688,659 1,749,686 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 595.33 594.13 950.43







Daily Averages





Volume 119.7 million 113.9 million 205.7 million Value $42.5 million $48.1 million $158.4 million Transactions 29,859 32,793 87,484

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 28,764,219,795 57,063,417,267 -49.6 Value $15,406,430,714 $39,869,558,498 -61.4 Transactions 9,671,719 22,830,488 -57.6







Daily Averages





Volume 138.3 million 274.3 million -49.6 Value $74.1 million $191.7 million -61.4 Transactions 46,499 109,762 -57.6

TSX Alpha Exchange



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Volume 1,021,542,426 1,035,103,469 1,467,576,833 Value $14,888,633,461 $14,507,152,743 $20,578,518,628 Transactions 1,781,159 1,811,927 2,469,067







Daily Averages





Volume 51.1 million 49.3 million 73.4 million Value $744.4 million $690.8 million $1,028.9 million Transactions 89,058 86,282 123,453

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 13,723,401,855 18,871,349,278 -27.3 Value $210,136,478,890 $216,910,555,384 -3.1 Transactions 24,926,682 28,413,785 -12.3







Daily Averages





Volume 66.0 million 90.7 million -27.3 Value $1,010.3 million $1,042.8 million -3.1 Transactions 119,840 136,605 -12.3

Montreal Exchange



October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 11,951,935 12,681,668 13,898,743 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,893,200 13,745,655 11,696,814

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume (Contracts) 124,743,579 123,007,888 +1.4 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,893,200 11,696,814 +18.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as October 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

