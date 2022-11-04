TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - October 2022 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Nov 04, 2022, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces  *

October 2022

September 2022

October 2021

Volume                                                                

10,459,070,973

11,371,138,718

12,839,030,484

Value

$214,080,726,496

$238,004,977,498

$214,600,798,959

Transactions

23,483,547

24,455,534

24,445,532




Daily Averages


Volume

523.0 million

541.5 million

642.0 million

Value

$10,704.0 million

$11,333.6 million

$10,730.0 million

Transactions

1,174,177

1,164,549

1,222,277

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

127,284,523,729

162,335,871,714

-21.6

Value

$2,587,065,365,286

$2,311,633,294,061

+11.9

Transactions

269,257,927

282,589,951

-4.7




Daily Averages


Volume

611.9 million

780.5 million

-21.6

Value

$12,437.8 million

$11,113.6 million

+11.9

Transactions

1,294,509

1,358,606

-4.7
Toronto Stock Exchange

October 2022

September 2022

October 2021

Volume                                                                

7,043,553,242

7,943,402,913

7,257,907,827

Value

$198,341,562,057

$222,488,239,492

$190,853,389,032

Transactions

21,105,218

21,954,948

20,226,779

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

19,426.14

18,444.22

21,037.07




Daily Averages


Volume

352.2 million

378.3 million

362.9 million

Value

$9,917.1 million

$10,594.7 million

$9,542.7 million

Transactions

1,055,261

1,045,474

1,011,339

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

84,796,902,079

86,401,105,169

-1.9

Value

$2,361,522,455,682

$2,054,853,180,179

+14.9

Transactions

234,659,526

231,345,678

+1.4




Daily Averages


Volume

407.7 million

415.4 million

-1.9

Value

$11,353.5 million

$9,879.1 million

+14.9

Transactions

1,128,171

1,112,239

+1.4
TSX Venture Exchange *

October 2022

September 2022

October 2021

Volume                                                                

2,393,975,305

2,392,632,336

4,113,545,824

Value

$850,530,978

$1,009,585,263

$3,168,891,299

Transactions

597,170

688,659

1,749,686

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

595.33

594.13

950.43




Daily Averages


Volume

119.7 million

113.9 million

205.7 million

Value

$42.5 million

$48.1 million

$158.4 million

Transactions

29,859

32,793

87,484

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                               

28,764,219,795

57,063,417,267

-49.6

Value

$15,406,430,714

$39,869,558,498

-61.4

Transactions

9,671,719

22,830,488

-57.6




Daily Averages


Volume

138.3 million

274.3 million

-49.6

Value

$74.1 million

$191.7 million

-61.4

Transactions

46,499

109,762

-57.6
TSX Alpha Exchange

October 2022

September 2022

October 2021

Volume                                                               

1,021,542,426

1,035,103,469

1,467,576,833

Value

$14,888,633,461

$14,507,152,743

$20,578,518,628

Transactions

1,781,159

1,811,927

2,469,067




Daily Averages


Volume

 51.1 million

 49.3 million

 73.4 million

Value

$744.4 million

$690.8 million

$1,028.9 million

Transactions

89,058

86,282

123,453

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

13,723,401,855

18,871,349,278

-27.3

Value

$210,136,478,890

$216,910,555,384

-3.1

Transactions

24,926,682

28,413,785

-12.3




Daily Averages


Volume

 66.0 million

 90.7 million

-27.3

Value

$1,010.3 million

$1,042.8 million

-3.1

Transactions

119,840

136,605

-12.3
Montreal Exchange

October 2022

September 2022

October 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

11,951,935

12,681,668

13,898,743

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,893,200

13,745,655

11,696,814

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

124,743,579

123,007,888

+1.4

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,893,200

11,696,814

+18.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as October 31, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited