TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2021 Français

TMX Group Limited

Dec 03, 2021, 12:30 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Volume                                                                

15,539,752,854

12,839,030,484

15,389,375,989

Value

$258,156,271,080

$214,600,798,959

$231,280,783,917

Transactions

29,735,604

24,445,532

29,596,561




Daily Averages


Volume

706.4 million

642.0 million

732.8 million

Value

$11,734.4 million

$10,730.0 million

$11,013.4 million

Transactions

1,351,618

1,222,277

1,409,360

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

177,875,624,568

168,696,012,989

+5.4

Value

$2,569,789,565,141

$2,289,973,324,485

+12.2

Transactions

312,325,555

323,667,153

-3.5




Daily Averages


Volume

773.4 million

 730.3 million

+5.9

Value

$11,173.0 million

$9,913.3 million

+12.7

Transactions

1,357,937

1,401,157

-3.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Volume                                                                

9,155,819,860

7,257,907,827

9,555,507,283

Value

$229,410,713,285

$190,853,389,032

$207,435,260,793

Transactions

24,527,278

20,226,779

25,380,090

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,659.99

21,037.07

17,190.25




Daily Averages


Volume

416.2 million

362.9 million

455.0 million

Value

$10,427.8 million

$9,542.7 million

$9,877.9 million

Transactions

1,114,876

1,011,339

1,208,576

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

95,556,925,029

106,021,928,751

-9.9

Value

$2,284,263,893,464

$2,068,336,260,331

+10.4

Transactions

255,872,956

281,013,078

-8.9




Daily Averages


Volume

415.5 million

459.0 million

-9.5

Value

$9,931.6 million

$8,953.8 million

+10.9

Transactions

1,112,491

1,216,507

-8.6

TSX Venture Exchange*

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Volume                                                                

4,646,115,349

4,113,545,824

4,069,155,990

Value

$4,120,588,526

$3,168,891,299

$2,329,330,052

Transactions

2,208,434

1,749,686

1,236,048

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

939.44

950.43

750.42




Daily Averages


Volume

211.2 million

205.7 million

193.8 million

Value

$187.3 million

$158.4 million

$110.9 million

Transactions

100,383

87,484

58,859

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

61,709,532,616

46,036,768,543

+34.0

Value

$43,990,147,024

$19,288,819,415

+128.1

Transactions

25,038,922

10,232,189

+144.7




Daily Averages


Volume

268.3 million

199.3 million

+34.6

Value

$191.3 million

$83.5 million

+129.1

Transactions

108,865

44,295

+145.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Volume                                                                

1,737,817,645

1,467,576,833

1,764,712,716

Value

$24,624,969,269

$20,578,518,628

$21,516,193,072

Transactions

2,999,892

2,469,067

2,980,423




Daily Averages


Volume

 79.0 million

 73.4 million

 84.0 million

Value

$1,119.3 million

$1,028.9 million

$1,024.6 million

Transactions

136,359

123,453

141,925

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

20,609,166,923

16,637,315,695

+23.9

Value

$241,535,524,653

$202,348,244,739

+19.4

Transactions

31,413,677

32,421,886

-3.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 89.6 million

 72.0 million

+24.4

Value

$1,050.2 million

$876.0 million

+19.9

Transactions

136,581

140,354

-2.7

Montreal Exchange

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,915,811

13,898,743

10,624,297

Open Interest (Contracts)

12,441,587

11,696,814

8,609,159

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

137,923,699

106,411,957

+29.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

12,441,587

8,609,159

+44.5

*Includes NEX

All figures are as November 30, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

