Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Volume 15,539,752,854 12,839,030,484 15,389,375,989 Value $258,156,271,080 $214,600,798,959 $231,280,783,917 Transactions 29,735,604 24,445,532 29,596,561







Daily Averages





Volume 706.4 million 642.0 million 732.8 million Value $11,734.4 million $10,730.0 million $11,013.4 million Transactions 1,351,618 1,222,277 1,409,360

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 177,875,624,568 168,696,012,989 +5.4 Value $2,569,789,565,141 $2,289,973,324,485 +12.2 Transactions 312,325,555 323,667,153 -3.5







Daily Averages





Volume 773.4 million 730.3 million +5.9 Value $11,173.0 million $9,913.3 million +12.7 Transactions 1,357,937 1,401,157 -3.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Volume 9,155,819,860 7,257,907,827 9,555,507,283 Value $229,410,713,285 $190,853,389,032 $207,435,260,793 Transactions 24,527,278 20,226,779 25,380,090 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,659.99 21,037.07 17,190.25







Daily Averages





Volume 416.2 million 362.9 million 455.0 million Value $10,427.8 million $9,542.7 million $9,877.9 million Transactions 1,114,876 1,011,339 1,208,576

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 95,556,925,029 106,021,928,751 -9.9 Value $2,284,263,893,464 $2,068,336,260,331 +10.4 Transactions 255,872,956 281,013,078 -8.9







Daily Averages





Volume 415.5 million 459.0 million -9.5 Value $9,931.6 million $8,953.8 million +10.9 Transactions 1,112,491 1,216,507 -8.6

TSX Venture Ex change *



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Volume 4,646,115,349 4,113,545,824 4,069,155,990 Value $4,120,588,526 $3,168,891,299 $2,329,330,052 Transactions 2,208,434 1,749,686 1,236,048 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 939.44 950.43 750.42







Daily Averages





Volume 211.2 million 205.7 million 193.8 million Value $187.3 million $158.4 million $110.9 million Transactions 100,383 87,484 58,859

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 61,709,532,616 46,036,768,543 +34.0 Value $43,990,147,024 $19,288,819,415 +128.1 Transactions 25,038,922 10,232,189 +144.7







Daily Averages





Volume 268.3 million 199.3 million +34.6 Value $191.3 million $83.5 million +129.1 Transactions 108,865 44,295 +145.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Volume 1,737,817,645 1,467,576,833 1,764,712,716 Value $24,624,969,269 $20,578,518,628 $21,516,193,072 Transactions 2,999,892 2,469,067 2,980,423







Daily Averages





Volume 79.0 million 73.4 million 84.0 million Value $1,119.3 million $1,028.9 million $1,024.6 million Transactions 136,359 123,453 141,925

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume 20,609,166,923 16,637,315,695 +23.9 Value $241,535,524,653 $202,348,244,739 +19.4 Transactions 31,413,677 32,421,886 -3.1







Daily Averages





Volume 89.6 million 72.0 million +24.4 Value $1,050.2 million $876.0 million +19.9 Transactions 136,581 140,354 -2.7

Montreal Exchange



November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,915,811 13,898,743 10,624,297 Open Interest (Contracts) 12,441,587 11,696,814 8,609,159

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change Volume (Contracts) 137,923,699 106,411,957 +29.6 Open Interest (Contracts) 12,441,587 8,609,159 +44.5

*Includes NEX

All figures are as November 30, 2021. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]