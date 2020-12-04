TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - November 2020 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and
Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Volume                                                                

15,389,375,989

12,514,202,189

10,072,081,227

Value

$231,280,783,917

$176,635,525,977

$147,478,489,904

Transactions

29,596,561

23,205,047

19,896,307




Daily Averages


Volume

732.8 million

595.9 million

 479.6 million

Value

$11,013.4 million

$8,411.2 million

$7,022.8 million

Transactions

1,409,360

1,105,002

947,443

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

168,696,012,989

120,986,553,364

+39.4

Value

$2,289,973,324,485

$1,723,454,956,133

+32.9

Transactions

323,667,153

238,441,424

+35.7




Daily Averages


Volume

 730.3 million

 523.8 million

+39.4

Value

$9,913.3 million

$7,460.8 million

+32.9

Transactions

1,401,157

1,032,214

+35.7

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Volume                                                                

9,555,507,283

7,155,789,886

6,936,645,651

Value

$207,435,260,793

$159,262,364,210

$134,288,601,032

Transactions

25,380,090

19,805,674

17,410,530

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

17,190.25

15,580.64

17,040.20




Daily Averages


Volume

455.0 million

340.8 million

330.3 million

Value

$9,877.9 million

$7,583.9 million

$6,394.7 million

Transactions

1,208,576

943,127

829,073

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                               

106,021,928,751

77,459,558,733

+36.9

Value

$2,068,336,260,331

$1,548,194,488,336

+33.6

Transactions

281,013,078

204,986,921

+37.1




Daily Averages


Volume

459.0 million

335.3 million

+36.9

Value

$8,953.8 million

$6,702.1 million

+33.6

Transactions

1,216,507

887,389

+37.1

TSX Venture Exchange*

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Volume                                                                

4,069,155,990

4,024,258,143

2,267,153,112

Value

$2,329,330,052

$2,038,128,431

$729,940,604

Transactions

1,236,048

1,116,933

422,689

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

750.42

683.78

531.81




Daily Averages


Volume

193.8 million

191.6 million

108.0 million

Value

$110.9 million

$97.1 million

$34.8 million

Transactions

58,859

53,187

20,128

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change  

Volume                                                               

46,036,768,543

33,058,294,623

+39.3

Value

$19,288,819,415

$15,737,833,342

+22.6

Transactions

10,232,189

7,637,822

+34.0




Daily Averages


Volume

199.3 million

143.1 million

+39.3

Value

$83.5 million

$68.1 million

+22.6

Transactions

44,295

33,064

+34.0

TSX Alpha Exchange

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Volume                                                               

1,764,712,716

1,334,154,160

868,282,464

Value

$21,516,193,072

$15,335,033,336

$12,459,948,268

Transactions

2,980,423

2,282,440

2,063,088




Daily Averages


Volume

 84.0 million

 63.5 million

 41.3 million

Value

$1,024.6 million

$730.2 million

$593.3 million

Transactions

141,925

108,688

98,242

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change 

Volume                                                              

16,637,315,695

10,468,700,008

+58.9

Value

$202,348,244,739

$159,522,634,455

+26.8

Transactions

32,421,886

25,816,681

+25.6




Daily Averages


Volume

 72.0 million

 45.3 million

+58.9

Value

$876.0 million

$690.6 million

+26.8

Transactions

140,354

111,761

+25.6

Montreal Exchange

November 2020

October 2020

November 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,624,297

7,933,232

9,372,187

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,609,159

8,370,398

8,332,273

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

106,411,939

106,861,899

-0.4

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,609,159

8,332,273

+3.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as November 30, 2020.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

