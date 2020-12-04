Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and

Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Volume 15,389,375,989 12,514,202,189 10,072,081,227 Value $231,280,783,917 $176,635,525,977 $147,478,489,904 Transactions 29,596,561 23,205,047 19,896,307







Daily Averages





Volume 732.8 million 595.9 million 479.6 million Value $11,013.4 million $8,411.2 million $7,022.8 million Transactions 1,409,360 1,105,002 947,443

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 168,696,012,989 120,986,553,364 +39.4 Value $2,289,973,324,485 $1,723,454,956,133 +32.9 Transactions 323,667,153 238,441,424 +35.7







Daily Averages





Volume 730.3 million 523.8 million +39.4 Value $9,913.3 million $7,460.8 million +32.9 Transactions 1,401,157 1,032,214 +35.7

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Volume 9,555,507,283 7,155,789,886 6,936,645,651 Value $207,435,260,793 $159,262,364,210 $134,288,601,032 Transactions 25,380,090 19,805,674 17,410,530 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 17,190.25 15,580.64 17,040.20







Daily Averages





Volume 455.0 million 340.8 million 330.3 million Value $9,877.9 million $7,583.9 million $6,394.7 million Transactions 1,208,576 943,127 829,073

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 106,021,928,751 77,459,558,733 +36.9 Value $2,068,336,260,331 $1,548,194,488,336 +33.6 Transactions 281,013,078 204,986,921 +37.1







Daily Averages





Volume 459.0 million 335.3 million +36.9 Value $8,953.8 million $6,702.1 million +33.6 Transactions 1,216,507 887,389 +37.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Volume 4,069,155,990 4,024,258,143 2,267,153,112 Value $2,329,330,052 $2,038,128,431 $729,940,604 Transactions 1,236,048 1,116,933 422,689 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 750.42 683.78 531.81







Daily Averages





Volume 193.8 million 191.6 million 108.0 million Value $110.9 million $97.1 million $34.8 million Transactions 58,859 53,187 20,128

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 46,036,768,543 33,058,294,623 +39.3 Value $19,288,819,415 $15,737,833,342 +22.6 Transactions 10,232,189 7,637,822 +34.0







Daily Averages





Volume 199.3 million 143.1 million +39.3 Value $83.5 million $68.1 million +22.6 Transactions 44,295 33,064 +34.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Volume 1,764,712,716 1,334,154,160 868,282,464 Value $21,516,193,072 $15,335,033,336 $12,459,948,268 Transactions 2,980,423 2,282,440 2,063,088







Daily Averages





Volume 84.0 million 63.5 million 41.3 million Value $1,024.6 million $730.2 million $593.3 million Transactions 141,925 108,688 98,242

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 16,637,315,695 10,468,700,008 +58.9 Value $202,348,244,739 $159,522,634,455 +26.8 Transactions 32,421,886 25,816,681 +25.6







Daily Averages





Volume 72.0 million 45.3 million +58.9 Value $876.0 million $690.6 million +26.8 Transactions 140,354 111,761 +25.6

Montreal Exchange



November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 10,624,297 7,933,232 9,372,187 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,609,159 8,370,398 8,332,273

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume (Contracts) 106,411,939 106,861,899 -0.4 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,609,159 8,332,273 +3.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as November 30, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]