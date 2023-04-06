Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Volume 13,617,881,055 10,810,762,099 17,345,417,227 Value $301,015,057,606 $220,047,947,261 $359,414,256,315 Transactions 28,649,257 21,620,497 35,256,147







Daily Averages





Volume 592.1 million 569.0 million 754.1 million Value $13,087.6 million $11,581.5 million $15,626.7 million Transactions 1,245,620 1,137,921 1,532,876

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 35,994,793,521 43,470,493,452 -17.2 Value $752,558,498,582 $880,828,495,659 -14.6 Transactions 72,639,662 91,139,684 -20.3







Daily Averages





Volume 571.3 million 701.1 million -18.5 Value $11,945.4 million $14,206.9 million -15.9 Transactions 1,153,011 1,469,995 -21.6

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Volume 9,631,401,099 7,257,261,904 11,317,475,628 Value $283,101,026,566 $206,467,086,217 $326,798,854,414 Transactions 25,679,057 19,305,042 30,239,158 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,099.89 20,221.19 21,890.16







Daily Averages





Volume 418.8 million 382.0 million 492.1 million Value $12,308.7 million $10,866.7 million $14,208.6 million Transactions 1,116,481 1,016,055 1,314,746

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 24,396,402,015 27,919,014,327 -12.6 Value $708,101,501,125 $793,512,288,842 -10.8 Transactions 65,008,463 77,772,080 -16.4







Daily Averages





Volume 387.2 million 450.3 million -14.0 Value $11,239.7 million $12,798.6 million -12.2 Transactions 1,031,880 1,254,388 -17.7

TSX Venture Exchange *



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Volume 2,845,352,425 2,595,896,341 4,102,023,477 Value $1,583,282,606 $1,298,245,012 $2,531,865,442 Transactions 835,781 734,177 1,553,224 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 634.18 630.46 892.43







Daily Averages





Volume 123.7 million 136.6 million 178.3 million Value $68.8 million $68.3 million $110.1 million Transactions 36,338 38,641 67,531

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 8,477,968,637 10,635,832,466 -20.3 Value $4,278,006,035 $7,120,466,644 -39.9 Transactions 2,407,794 4,211,051 -42.8







Daily Averages





Volume 134.6 million 171.5 million -21.6 Value $67.9 million $114.8 million -40.9 Transactions 38,219 67,920 -43.7

TSX Alpha Exchange



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Volume 1,141,127,531 957,603,854 1,925,918,122 Value $16,330,748,434 $12,282,616,032 $30,083,536,459 Transactions 2,134,419 1,581,278 3,463,765







Daily Averages





Volume 49.6 million 50.4 million 83.7 million Value $710.0 million $646.5 million $1,308.0 million Transactions 92,801 83,225 150,598

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 3,120,422,869 4,915,646,659 -36.5 Value $40,178,991,422 $80,195,740,173 -49.9 Transactions 5,223,405 9,156,553 -43.0







Daily Averages





Volume 49.5 million 79.3 million -37.5 Value $637.8 million $1,293.5 million -50.7 Transactions 82,911 147,686 -43.9

Montreal Exchange



March 2023 February 2023 March 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 18,417,504 14,329,703 14,748,077 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,445,987 13,841,465 10,990,097

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 45,061,575 39,307,197 +14.6 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,445,987 10,990,097 +22.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of March 31, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]