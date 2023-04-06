TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2023 Français

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

March 2023

February 2023

March 2022

Volume                                                                

13,617,881,055

10,810,762,099

17,345,417,227

Value

$301,015,057,606

$220,047,947,261

$359,414,256,315

Transactions

28,649,257

21,620,497

35,256,147




Daily Averages


Volume

592.1 million

569.0 million

754.1 million

Value

$13,087.6 million

$11,581.5 million

$15,626.7 million

Transactions

1,245,620

1,137,921

1,532,876

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

35,994,793,521

43,470,493,452

-17.2

Value

$752,558,498,582

$880,828,495,659

-14.6

Transactions

72,639,662

91,139,684

-20.3




Daily Averages


Volume

571.3 million

701.1 million

-18.5

Value

$11,945.4 million

$14,206.9 million

-15.9

Transactions

1,153,011

1,469,995

-21.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2023

February 2023

March 2022

Volume                                                                

9,631,401,099

7,257,261,904

11,317,475,628

Value

$283,101,026,566

$206,467,086,217

$326,798,854,414

Transactions

25,679,057

19,305,042

30,239,158

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,099.89

20,221.19

21,890.16




Daily Averages


Volume

418.8 million

382.0 million

492.1 million

Value

$12,308.7 million

$10,866.7 million

$14,208.6 million

Transactions

1,116,481

1,016,055

1,314,746

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

24,396,402,015

27,919,014,327

-12.6

Value

$708,101,501,125

$793,512,288,842

-10.8

Transactions

65,008,463

77,772,080

-16.4




Daily Averages


Volume

387.2 million

450.3 million

-14.0

Value

$11,239.7 million

$12,798.6 million

-12.2

Transactions

1,031,880

1,254,388

-17.7

TSX Venture Exchange*

March 2023

February 2023

March 2022

Volume                                                                

2,845,352,425

2,595,896,341

4,102,023,477

Value

$1,583,282,606

$1,298,245,012

$2,531,865,442

Transactions

835,781

734,177

1,553,224

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

634.18

630.46

892.43




Daily Averages


Volume

123.7 million

136.6 million

178.3 million

Value

$68.8 million

$68.3 million

$110.1 million

Transactions

36,338

38,641

67,531

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                                

8,477,968,637

10,635,832,466

-20.3

Value

$4,278,006,035

$7,120,466,644

-39.9

Transactions

2,407,794

4,211,051

-42.8




Daily Averages


Volume

134.6 million

171.5 million

-21.6

Value

$67.9 million

$114.8 million

-40.9

Transactions

38,219

67,920

-43.7

TSX Alpha Exchange

March 2023

February 2023

March 2022

Volume                                                                

1,141,127,531

957,603,854

1,925,918,122

Value

$16,330,748,434

$12,282,616,032

$30,083,536,459

Transactions

2,134,419

1,581,278

3,463,765




Daily Averages


Volume

49.6 million

50.4 million

 83.7 million

Value

$710.0 million

$646.5 million

$1,308.0 million

Transactions

92,801

83,225

150,598

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                                

3,120,422,869

4,915,646,659

-36.5

Value

$40,178,991,422

$80,195,740,173

-49.9

Transactions

5,223,405

9,156,553

-43.0




Daily Averages


Volume

49.5 million

 79.3 million

-37.5

Value

$637.8 million

$1,293.5 million

-50.7

Transactions

82,911

147,686

-43.9

Montreal Exchange

March 2023

February 2023

March 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

18,417,504

14,329,703

14,748,077

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,445,987

13,841,465

10,990,097

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

45,061,575

39,307,197

+14.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,445,987

10,990,097

+22.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as of March 31, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

