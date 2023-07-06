TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2023 Français

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces  *

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Volume

9,605,849,030

9,888,261,184

13,655,255,428

Value

$221,976,706,888

$221,567,062,476

$279,773,598,903

Transactions

19,199,877

21,629,961

28,013,503




Daily Averages


Volume

436.6 million

449.5 million

620.7 million

Value

$10,089.9 million

$10,071.2 million

$12,717.0 million

Transactions

872,722

983,180

1,273,341
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume  

65,105,871,651

83,876,061,092

-22.4

Value

$1,403,679,190,995

$1,697,342,570,338

-17.3

Transactions

131,910,476

174,822,811

-24.5




Daily Averages


Volume

516.7 million

671.0 million

-23.0

Value

$11,140.3 million

$13,578.7 million

-18.0

Transactions

1,046,909

1,398,582

-25.1
Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Volume

6,532,143,964

6,735,441,125

9,426,184,386

Value

$207,871,503,191

$205,419,188,606

$256,543,319,188

Transactions

16,909,227

19,105,955

24,475,427

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^

20,155.29

19,572.24

18,861.36




Daily Averages


Volume

296.9 million

306.2 million

428.5 million

Value

$9,448.7 million

$9,337.2 million

$11,661.1 million

Transactions

768,601

868,453

1,112,519
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume     

43,898,186,006

54,965,024,462

-20.1

Value

$1,315,024,107,137

$1,537,892,093,174

-14.5

Transactions

117,242,634

150,461,087

-22.1




Daily Averages


Volume

348.4 million

439.7 million

-20.8

Value

$10,436.7 million

$12,303.1 million

-15.2

Transactions

930,497

1,203,689

-22.7
TSX Venture Exchange *

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Volume      

2,195,448,204

2,210,361,070

2,749,769,754

Value

$992,137,764

$981,177,418

$1,208,084,270

Transactions

606,804

625,694

797,826

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

621.33

595.82

617.26




Daily Averages


Volume

99.8 million

100.5 million

125.0 million

Value

$45.1 million

$44.6 million

$54.9 million

Transactions

27,582

28,441

36,265
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume     

15,377,878,869

19,455,957,798

-21.0

Value

$7,502,510,783

$11,603,414,261

-35.3

Transactions

4,318,253

7,081,238

-39.0




Daily Averages


Volume

122.0 million

155.6 million

-21.6

Value

$59.5 million

$92.8 million

-35.0

Transactions

34,272

56,650

-39.5
TSX Alpha Exchange

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Volume     

878,256,862

942,458,989

1,479,301,288

Value

$13,113,065,933

$15,166,696,452

$22,022,195,445

Transactions

1,683,846

1,898,312

2,740,250




Daily Averages


Volume

39.9 million

42.8 million

 67.2 million

Value

$596.0 million

$689.4 million

$1,001.0 million

Transactions

76,538

86,287

124,557
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume      

5,829,806,776

9,455,078,832

-38.3

Value

$81,152,573,075

$147,847,062,903

-45.1

Transactions

10,349,589

17,280,486

-40.1




Daily Averages


Volume

46.3 million

 75.6 million

-38.8

Value

$644.1 million

$1,182.8 million

-45.5

Transactions

82,140

138,244

-40.6
Montreal Exchange

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,614,312

15,324,699

13,669,647

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,689,544

14,486,487

12,535,882
Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

85,458,660

75,764,445

+12.8

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,689,544

12,535,882

+17.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as June 30, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

