Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Volume 9,605,849,030 9,888,261,184 13,655,255,428 Value $221,976,706,888 $221,567,062,476 $279,773,598,903 Transactions 19,199,877 21,629,961 28,013,503







Daily Averages





Volume 436.6 million 449.5 million 620.7 million Value $10,089.9 million $10,071.2 million $12,717.0 million Transactions 872,722 983,180 1,273,341

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 65,105,871,651 83,876,061,092 -22.4 Value $1,403,679,190,995 $1,697,342,570,338 -17.3 Transactions 131,910,476 174,822,811 -24.5







Daily Averages





Volume 516.7 million 671.0 million -23.0 Value $11,140.3 million $13,578.7 million -18.0 Transactions 1,046,909 1,398,582 -25.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Volume 6,532,143,964 6,735,441,125 9,426,184,386 Value $207,871,503,191 $205,419,188,606 $256,543,319,188 Transactions 16,909,227 19,105,955 24,475,427 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,155.29 19,572.24 18,861.36







Daily Averages





Volume 296.9 million 306.2 million 428.5 million Value $9,448.7 million $9,337.2 million $11,661.1 million Transactions 768,601 868,453 1,112,519

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 43,898,186,006 54,965,024,462 -20.1 Value $1,315,024,107,137 $1,537,892,093,174 -14.5 Transactions 117,242,634 150,461,087 -22.1







Daily Averages





Volume 348.4 million 439.7 million -20.8 Value $10,436.7 million $12,303.1 million -15.2 Transactions 930,497 1,203,689 -22.7

TSX Venture Exchange *



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Volume 2,195,448,204 2,210,361,070 2,749,769,754 Value $992,137,764 $981,177,418 $1,208,084,270 Transactions 606,804 625,694 797,826 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 621.33 595.82 617.26







Daily Averages





Volume 99.8 million 100.5 million 125.0 million Value $45.1 million $44.6 million $54.9 million Transactions 27,582 28,441 36,265

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 15,377,878,869 19,455,957,798 -21.0 Value $7,502,510,783 $11,603,414,261 -35.3 Transactions 4,318,253 7,081,238 -39.0







Daily Averages





Volume 122.0 million 155.6 million -21.6 Value $59.5 million $92.8 million -35.0 Transactions 34,272 56,650 -39.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Volume 878,256,862 942,458,989 1,479,301,288 Value $13,113,065,933 $15,166,696,452 $22,022,195,445 Transactions 1,683,846 1,898,312 2,740,250







Daily Averages





Volume 39.9 million 42.8 million 67.2 million Value $596.0 million $689.4 million $1,001.0 million Transactions 76,538 86,287 124,557

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 5,829,806,776 9,455,078,832 -38.3 Value $81,152,573,075 $147,847,062,903 -45.1 Transactions 10,349,589 17,280,486 -40.1







Daily Averages





Volume 46.3 million 75.6 million -38.8 Value $644.1 million $1,182.8 million -45.5 Transactions 82,140 138,244 -40.6

Montreal Exchange



June 2023 May 2023 June 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,614,312 15,324,699 13,669,647 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,689,544 14,486,487 12,535,882

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 85,458,660 75,764,445 +12.8 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,689,544 12,535,882 +17.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as June 30, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

