Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Volume 8,565,762,248 9,605,849,030 10,269,204,709 Value $196,663,754,575 $221,976,706,888 $209,167,135,730 Transactions 17,089,260 19,199,877 22,789,083







Daily Averages





Volume 428.3 million 436.6 million 513.5 million Value $9,833.2 million $10,089.9 million $10,458.4 million Transactions 854,463 872,722 1,139,454

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 73,671,633,899 94,145,265,801 -21.7 Value $1,600,342,945,570 $1,906,509,706,068 -16.1 Transactions 148,999,736 197,611,894 -24.6







Daily Averages





Volume 504.6 million 649.3 million -22.3 Value $10,961.3 million $13,148.3 million -16.6 Transactions 1,020,546 1,362,841 -25.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Volume 5,775,734,272 6,532,143,964 7,123,798,160 Value $183,594,387,955 $207,871,503,191 $191,258,270,995 Transactions 15,090,757 16,909,227 20,088,215 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,626.64 20,155.29 19,692.92







Daily Averages





Volume 288.8 million 296.9 million 356.2 million Value $9,179.7 million $9,448.7 million $9,562.9 million Transactions 754,538 768,601 1,004,411

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 49,673,920,278 62,088,822,622 -20.0 Value $1,498,618,495,092 $1,729,150,364,169 -13.3 Transactions 132,333,391 170,549,302 -22.4







Daily Averages





Volume 340.2 million 428.2 million -20.5 Value $10,264.5 million $11,925.2 million -13.9 Transactions 906,393 1,176,202 -22.9

TSX Venture Exchange *



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Volume 1,961,468,902 2,195,448,204 2,044,585,384 Value $952,147,673 $992,137,764 $839,496,966 Transactions 536,052 606,804 586,979 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 627.52 621.33 646.04







Daily Averages





Volume 98.1 million 99.8 million 102.2 million Value $47.6 million $45.1 million $42.0 million Transactions 26,803 27,582 29,349

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 17,339,347,771 21,500,543,182 -19.4 Value $8,454,658,456 $12,442,911,227 -32.1 Transactions 4,854,305 7,668,217 -36.7







Daily Averages





Volume 118.8 million 148.3 million -19.9 Value $57.9 million $85.8 million -32.5 Transactions 33,249 52,884 -37.1

TSX Alpha Exchange



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Volume 828,559,074 878,256,862 1,100,821,165 Value $12,117,218,947 $13,113,065,933 $17,069,367,769 Transactions 1,462,451 1,683,846 2,113,889







Daily Averages





Volume 41.4 million 39.9 million 55.0 million Value $605.9 million $596.0 million $853.5 million Transactions 73,123 76,538 105,694

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 6,658,365,850 10,555,899,997 -36.9 Value $93,269,792,022 $164,916,430,672 -43.4 Transactions 11,812,040 19,394,375 -39.1







Daily Averages





Volume 45.6 million 72.8 million -37.4 Value $638.8 million $1,137.4 million -43.8 Transactions 80,904 133,754 -39.5

Montreal Exchange



July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 12,610,946 14,614,312 10,977,320 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,875,160 14,689,544 13,551,995

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 98,069,606 86,741,765 +13.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 14,875,160 13,551,995 +9.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]