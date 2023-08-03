TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2023 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange 

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Volume                                                                

8,565,762,248

9,605,849,030

10,269,204,709

Value

$196,663,754,575

$221,976,706,888

$209,167,135,730

Transactions

17,089,260

19,199,877

22,789,083




Daily Averages


Volume

428.3 million

436.6 million

513.5 million

Value

$9,833.2 million

$10,089.9 million

$10,458.4 million

Transactions

854,463

872,722

1,139,454

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

73,671,633,899

94,145,265,801

-21.7

Value

$1,600,342,945,570

$1,906,509,706,068

-16.1

Transactions

148,999,736

197,611,894

-24.6




Daily Averages


Volume

504.6 million

649.3 million

-22.3

Value

$10,961.3 million

$13,148.3 million

-16.6

Transactions

1,020,546

1,362,841

-25.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Volume                                                                

5,775,734,272

6,532,143,964

7,123,798,160

Value

$183,594,387,955

$207,871,503,191

$191,258,270,995

Transactions

15,090,757

16,909,227

20,088,215

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                     

20,626.64

20,155.29

19,692.92




Daily Averages


Volume

288.8 million

296.9 million

356.2 million

Value

$9,179.7 million

$9,448.7 million

$9,562.9 million

Transactions

754,538

768,601

1,004,411

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

49,673,920,278

62,088,822,622

-20.0

Value

$1,498,618,495,092

$1,729,150,364,169

-13.3

Transactions

132,333,391

170,549,302

-22.4




Daily Averages


Volume

340.2 million

428.2 million

-20.5

Value

$10,264.5 million

$11,925.2 million

-13.9

Transactions

906,393

1,176,202

-22.9

TSX Venture Exchange*

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Volume                                                                

1,961,468,902

2,195,448,204

2,044,585,384

Value

$952,147,673

$992,137,764

$839,496,966

Transactions

536,052

606,804

586,979

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

627.52

621.33

646.04




Daily Averages


Volume

98.1 million

99.8 million

102.2 million

Value

$47.6 million

$45.1 million

$42.0 million

Transactions

26,803

27,582

29,349

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                               

17,339,347,771

21,500,543,182

-19.4

Value

$8,454,658,456

$12,442,911,227

-32.1

Transactions

4,854,305

7,668,217

-36.7




Daily Averages


Volume

118.8 million

148.3 million

-19.9

Value

$57.9 million

$85.8 million

-32.5

Transactions

33,249

52,884

-37.1

TSX Alpha Exchange

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Volume                                                               

828,559,074

878,256,862

1,100,821,165

Value

$12,117,218,947

$13,113,065,933

$17,069,367,769

Transactions

1,462,451

1,683,846

2,113,889




Daily Averages


Volume

41.4 million

39.9 million

 55.0 million

Value

$605.9 million

$596.0 million

$853.5 million

Transactions

73,123

76,538

105,694

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

6,658,365,850

10,555,899,997

-36.9

Value

$93,269,792,022

$164,916,430,672

-43.4

Transactions

11,812,040

19,394,375

-39.1




Daily Averages


Volume

45.6 million

 72.8 million

-37.4

Value

$638.8 million

$1,137.4 million

-43.8

Transactions

80,904

133,754

-39.5

Montreal Exchange

July 2023

June 2023

July 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

12,610,946

14,614,312

10,977,320

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,875,160

14,689,544

13,551,995

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

98,069,606

86,741,765

+13.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

14,875,160

13,551,995

+9.8

*Includes NEX

All figures are as July 31, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

