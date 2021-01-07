Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Volume 17,748,462,546 15,389,375,989 10,391,299,636 Value $220,893,827,103 $231,280,783,917 $153,051,078,604 Transactions 27,143,123 29,596,561 19,258,610







Daily Averages





Volume 865.8 million 732.8 million 532.9 million Value $10,775.3 million $11,013.4 million $7,848.8 million Transactions 1,324,055 1,409,360 987,621

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 186,444,475,535 131,377,853,000 +41.9 Value $2,510,867,151,588 $1,876,506,034,737 +33.8 Transactions 350,810,276 257,700,034 +36.1







Daily Averages





Volume 741.3 million 524.5 million +41.4 Value $9,983.6 million $7,491.0 million +33.3 Transactions 1,394,872 1,028,743 +35.6

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Volume 9,223,530,998 9,555,507,283 6,802,118,601 Value $198,694,728,916 $207,435,260,793 $138,994,669,895 Transactions 22,635,214 25,380,090 16,680,479 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 17,433.36 17,190.25 17,063.43







Daily Averages





Volume 449.9 million 455.0 million 348.8 million Value $9,692.4 million $9,877.9 million $7,127.9 million Transactions 1,104,157 1,208,576 855,409

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 115,245,459,749 84,261,677,334 +36.8 Value $2,267,030,989,247 $1,687,189,158,231 +34.4 Transactions 303,648,292 221,667,400 +37.0







Daily Averages





Volume 458.2 million 336.4 million +36.2 Value $9,014.0 million $6,735.3 million +33.8 Transactions 1,207,349 884,900 +36.4

TSX Venture Exchange *



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Volume 6,587,748,741 4,069,155,990 2,709,381,963 Value $4,055,326,613 $2,329,330,052 $828,847,951 Transactions 1,929,881 1,236,048 450,467 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 875.36 750.42 577.54







Daily Averages





Volume 321.4 million 193.8 million 138.9 million Value $197.8 million $110.9 million $42.5 million Transactions 94,141 58,859 23,101

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 52,624,517,284 35,767,676,586 +47.1 Value $23,344,146,028 $16,566,681,293 +40.9 Transactions 12,162,070 8,088,289 +50.4







Daily Averages





Volume 209.2 million 142.8 million +46.5 Value $92.8 million $66.1 million +40.3 Transactions 48,358 32,289 +49.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Volume 1,937,182,807 1,764,712,716 879,799,072 Value $18,143,771,574 $21,516,193,072 $13,227,560,758 Transactions 2,578,028 2,980,423 2,127,664







Daily Averages





Volume 94.5 million 84.0 million 45.1 million Value $885.1 million $1,024.6 million $678.3 million Transactions 125,757 141,925 109,111

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume 18,574,498,502 11,348,499,080 +63.7 Value $220,492,016,313 $172,750,195,213 +27.6 Transactions 34,999,914 27,944,345 +25.2







Daily Averages





Volume 73.9 million 45.3 million +63.0 Value $876.7 million $689.6 million +27.1 Transactions 139,165 111,554 +24.8

Montreal Exchange



December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 9,438,158 10,624,297 9,314,155 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,128,321 8,609,159 7,514,864

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change Volume (Contracts) 115,850,097 116,170,051 -0.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 8,128,321 7,514,864 +8.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as December 31, 2020. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

