TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2020 Français

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Jan 07, 2021, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2020 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

December 2020

November 2020

December 2019

Volume                                                                

17,748,462,546

15,389,375,989

10,391,299,636

Value

$220,893,827,103

$231,280,783,917

$153,051,078,604

Transactions

27,143,123

29,596,561

19,258,610




Daily Averages


Volume

865.8 million

732.8 million

 532.9 million

Value

$10,775.3 million

$11,013.4 million

$7,848.8 million

Transactions

1,324,055

1,409,360

987,621

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                                

186,444,475,535

131,377,853,000

+41.9

Value

$2,510,867,151,588

$1,876,506,034,737

+33.8

Transactions

350,810,276

257,700,034

+36.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 741.3 million

 524.5 million

+41.4

Value

$9,983.6 million

$7,491.0 million

+33.3

Transactions

1,394,872

1,028,743

+35.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2020

November 2020

December 2019

Volume                                                                

9,223,530,998

9,555,507,283

6,802,118,601

Value

$198,694,728,916

$207,435,260,793

$138,994,669,895

Transactions

22,635,214

25,380,090

16,680,479

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

17,433.36

17,190.25

17,063.43




Daily Averages


Volume

449.9 million

455.0 million

348.8 million

Value

$9,692.4 million

$9,877.9 million

$7,127.9 million

Transactions

1,104,157

1,208,576

855,409

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume                                                               

115,245,459,749

84,261,677,334

+36.8

Value

$2,267,030,989,247

$1,687,189,158,231

+34.4

Transactions

303,648,292

221,667,400

+37.0




Daily Averages


Volume

458.2 million

336.4 million

+36.2

Value

$9,014.0 million

$6,735.3 million

+33.8

Transactions

1,207,349

884,900

+36.4

TSX Venture Exchange*

December 2020

November 2020

December 2019

Volume                                                                

6,587,748,741

4,069,155,990

2,709,381,963

Value

$4,055,326,613

$2,329,330,052

$828,847,951

Transactions

1,929,881

1,236,048

450,467

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

875.36

750.42

577.54




Daily Averages


Volume

321.4 million

193.8 million

138.9 million

Value

$197.8 million

$110.9 million

$42.5 million

Transactions

94,141

58,859

23,101

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change  

Volume                                                               

52,624,517,284

35,767,676,586

+47.1

Value

$23,344,146,028

$16,566,681,293

+40.9

Transactions

12,162,070

8,088,289

+50.4




Daily Averages


Volume

209.2 million

142.8 million

+46.5

Value

$92.8 million

$66.1 million

+40.3

Transactions

48,358

32,289

+49.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

December 2020

November 2020

December 2019

Volume                                                                

1,937,182,807

1,764,712,716

879,799,072

Value

$18,143,771,574

$21,516,193,072

$13,227,560,758

Transactions

2,578,028

2,980,423

2,127,664




Daily Averages


Volume

 94.5 million

 84.0 million

 45.1 million

Value

$885.1 million

$1,024.6 million

$678.3 million

Transactions

125,757

141,925

109,111

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change 

Volume                                                              

18,574,498,502

11,348,499,080

+63.7

Value

$220,492,016,313

$172,750,195,213

+27.6

Transactions

34,999,914

27,944,345

+25.2




Daily Averages


Volume

 73.9 million

 45.3 million

+63.0

Value

$876.7 million

$689.6 million

+27.1

Transactions

139,165

111,554

+24.8

Montreal Exchange

December 2020

November 2020

December 2019

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

9,438,158

10,624,297

9,314,155

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,128,321

8,609,159

7,514,864

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

115,850,097

116,170,051

-0.3

Open Interest (Contracts)

8,128,321

7,514,864

+8.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as December 31, 2020.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: For more information, please contact: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited