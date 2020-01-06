TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2019 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

December 2019

November 2019

December 2018

Volume                                                                

10,391,299,636

10,072,081,227

12,002,035,965

Value

$153,051,078,604

$147,478,489,904

$171,748,274,635

Transactions

19,258,610

19,896,307

26,409,014




Daily Averages


Volume

 532.9 million

 479.6 million

 648.8 million

Value

$7,848.8 million

$7,022.8 million

$9,283.7 million

Transactions

987,621

947,443

1,427,514

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                                

131,377,853,000

149,998,701,331

-12.4

Value

$1,876,506,034,737

$1,881,258,916,441

-0.3

Transactions

257,700,034

281,848,487

-8.6




Daily Averages


Volume

 524.5 million

 598.8 million

-12.4

Value

$7,491.0 million

$7,510.0 million

-0.3

Transactions

1,028,743

1,125,144

-8.6

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2019

November 2019

December 2018

Volume                                                                

6,802,118,601

6,936,645,651

8,144,787,072

Value

$138,994,669,895

$134,288,601,032

$153,332,676,224

Transactions

16,680,479

17,410,530

22,848,061

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

17,063.43

17,040.20

14,322.86




Daily Averages


Volume

348.8 million

330.3 million

440.3 million

Value

$7,127.9 million

$6,394.7 million

$8,288.3 million

Transactions

855,409

829,073

1,235,030

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume                                                               

84,261,677,334

87,861,515,500

-4.1

Value

$1,687,189,158,231

$1,665,138,744,785

+1.3

Transactions

221,667,400

238,231,174

-7.0




Daily Averages


Volume

336.4 million

 350.7 million

-4.1

Value

$6,735.3 million

$6,647.3 million

+1.3

Transactions

884,900

951,023

-7.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

December 2019

November 2019

December 2018

Volume                                                                

2,709,381,963

2,267,153,112

2,745,471,140

Value

$828,847,951

$729,940,604

$986,924,935

Transactions

450,467

422,689

614,113

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

577.54

531.81

557.20




Daily Averages


Volume

138.9 million

108.0 million

148.4 million

Value

$42.5 million

$34.8 million

$53.3 million

Transactions

23,101

20,128

33,195

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change  

Volume                                                               

35,767,676,586

49,508,106,376

-27.8

Value

$16,566,681,293

$30,237,106,171

-45.2

Transactions

8,088,289

13,097,407

-38.2




Daily Averages


Volume

142.8 million

 197.6 million

-27.8

Value

$66.1 million

$120.7 million

-45.2

Transactions

32,289

52,285

-38.2

TSX Alpha Exchange

December 2019

November 2019

December 2018

Volume                                                               

879,799,072

868,282,464

1,111,777,753

Value

$13,227,560,758

$12,459,948,268

$17,428,673,476

Transactions

2,127,664

2,063,088

2,946,840




Daily Averages


Volume

 45.1 million

 41.3 million

 60.1 million

Value

$678.3 million

$593.3 million

$942.1 million

Transactions

109,111

98,242

159,289

               

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change 

Volume                                                              

11,348,499,080

12,629,079,455

-10.1

Value

$172,750,195,213

$185,883,065,485

-7.1

Transactions

27,944,345

30,519,906

-8.4




Daily Averages


Volume

 45.3 million

 50.4 million

-10.1

Value

$689.6 million

$742.0 million

-7.1

Transactions

111,554

121,836

-8.4

Montreal Exchange

December 2019

November 2019

December 2018

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

9,314,155

9,366,197

9,749,530

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,514,864

8,332,273

6,788,471

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

116,170,051

112,193,082

+3.6

Open Interest (Contracts)

7,514,864

6,788,471

+10.7

*Includes NEX

