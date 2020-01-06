TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Volume 10,391,299,636 10,072,081,227 12,002,035,965 Value $153,051,078,604 $147,478,489,904 $171,748,274,635 Transactions 19,258,610 19,896,307 26,409,014







Daily Averages





Volume 532.9 million 479.6 million 648.8 million Value $7,848.8 million $7,022.8 million $9,283.7 million Transactions 987,621 947,443 1,427,514

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 131,377,853,000 149,998,701,331 -12.4 Value $1,876,506,034,737 $1,881,258,916,441 -0.3 Transactions 257,700,034 281,848,487 -8.6







Daily Averages





Volume 524.5 million 598.8 million -12.4 Value $7,491.0 million $7,510.0 million -0.3 Transactions 1,028,743 1,125,144 -8.6

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Volume 6,802,118,601 6,936,645,651 8,144,787,072 Value $138,994,669,895 $134,288,601,032 $153,332,676,224 Transactions 16,680,479 17,410,530 22,848,061 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 17,063.43 17,040.20 14,322.86







Daily Averages





Volume 348.8 million 330.3 million 440.3 million Value $7,127.9 million $6,394.7 million $8,288.3 million Transactions 855,409 829,073 1,235,030

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 84,261,677,334 87,861,515,500 -4.1 Value $1,687,189,158,231 $1,665,138,744,785 +1.3 Transactions 221,667,400 238,231,174 -7.0







Daily Averages





Volume 336.4 million 350.7 million -4.1 Value $6,735.3 million $6,647.3 million +1.3 Transactions 884,900 951,023 -7.0

TSX Venture Exchang e *



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Volume 2,709,381,963 2,267,153,112 2,745,471,140 Value $828,847,951 $729,940,604 $986,924,935 Transactions 450,467 422,689 614,113 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 577.54 531.81 557.20







Daily Averages





Volume 138.9 million 108.0 million 148.4 million Value $42.5 million $34.8 million $53.3 million Transactions 23,101 20,128 33,195

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 35,767,676,586 49,508,106,376 -27.8 Value $16,566,681,293 $30,237,106,171 -45.2 Transactions 8,088,289 13,097,407 -38.2







Daily Averages





Volume 142.8 million 197.6 million -27.8 Value $66.1 million $120.7 million -45.2 Transactions 32,289 52,285 -38.2

TSX Alpha Exchange



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Volume 879,799,072 868,282,464 1,111,777,753 Value $13,227,560,758 $12,459,948,268 $17,428,673,476 Transactions 2,127,664 2,063,088 2,946,840







Daily Averages





Volume 45.1 million 41.3 million 60.1 million Value $678.3 million $593.3 million $942.1 million Transactions 109,111 98,242 159,289

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume 11,348,499,080 12,629,079,455 -10.1 Value $172,750,195,213 $185,883,065,485 -7.1 Transactions 27,944,345 30,519,906 -8.4







Daily Averages





Volume 45.3 million 50.4 million -10.1 Value $689.6 million $742.0 million -7.1 Transactions 111,554 121,836 -8.4

Montreal Exchange



December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 9,314,155 9,366,197 9,749,530 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,514,864 8,332,273 6,788,471

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change Volume (Contracts) 116,170,051 112,193,082 +3.6 Open Interest (Contracts) 7,514,864 6,788,471 +10.7

*Includes NEX

All figures are as December 31, 2019. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

