TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - August 2023

TMX Group Limited

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Volume

9,457,507,592

8,565,762,248

11,309,048,237

Value

$208,446,063,789

$196,663,754,575

$228,469,955,224

Transactions

19,629,377

17,089,260

23,706,952




Daily Averages


Volume

429.9 million

428.3 million

514.0 million

Value

$9,474.8 million

$9,833.2 million

$10,385.0 million

Transactions

892,244

854,463

1,077,589

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

83,129,141,491

105,454,314,038

-21.2

Value

$1,808,789,009,359

$2,134,979,661,292

-15.3

Transactions

168,629,113

221,318,846

-23.8




Daily Averages


Volume

494.8 million

631.5 million

-21.6

Value

$10,766.6 million

$12,784.3 million

-15.8

Transactions

1,003,745

1,325,263

-24.3

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Volume

6,256,245,417

5,775,734,272

7,721,123,302

Value

$193,651,810,614

$183,594,387,955

$211,542,289,964

Transactions

17,356,970

15,090,757

21,050,058

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^  

20,292.62

20,626.64

19,330.81




Daily Averages


Volume

284.4 million

288.8 million

351.0 million

Value

$8,802.4 million

$9,179.7 million

$9,615.6 million

Transactions

788,953

754,538

956,821

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume

55,930,165,695

69,809,945,924

-19.9

Value

$1,692,270,305,706

$1,940,692,654,133

-12.8

Transactions

149,690,361

191,599,360

-21.9




Daily Averages


Volume

332.9 million

418.0 million

-20.4

Value

$10,073.0 million

$11,620.9 million

-13.3

Transactions

891,014

1,147,302

-22.3

TSX Venture Exchange*

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Volume

2,246,518,767

1,961,468,902

2,477,068,972

Value

$992,870,232

$952,147,673

$1,103,403,246

Transactions

602,999

536,052

717,673

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

586.60

627.52

638.44




Daily Averages


Volume

102.1 million

98.1 million

112.6 million

Value

$45.1 million

$47.6 million

$50.2 million

Transactions

27,409

26,803

32,622

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change  

Volume

19,585,866,538

23,977,612,154

-18.3

Value

$9,447,528,688

$13,546,314,473

-30.3

Transactions

5,457,304

8,385,890

-34.9




Daily Averages


Volume

116.6 million

143.6 million

-18.8

Value

$56.2 million

$81.1 million

-30.7

Transactions

32,484

50,215

-35.3

TSX Alpha Exchange

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Volume

954,743,408

828,559,074

1,110,855,963

Value

$13,801,382,943

$12,117,218,947

$15,824,262,014

Transactions

1,669,408

1,462,451

1,939,221




Daily Averages


Volume

43.4 million

41.4 million

 50.5 million

Value

$627.3 million

$605.9 million

$719.3 million

Transactions

75,882

73,123

88,146

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume

7,613,109,258

11,666,755,960

-34.7

Value

$107,071,174,965

$180,740,692,686

-40.8

Transactions

13,481,448

21,333,596

-36.8




Daily Averages


Volume

45.3 million

 69.9 million

-35.1

Value

$637.3 million

$1,082.3 million

-41.1

Transactions

80,247

127,746

-37.2

Montreal Exchange

August 2023

July 2023

August 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

14,770,038

12,610,946

13,368,211

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,538,327

14,875,160

13,619,444

Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

112,839,644

100,109,976

+12.7

Open Interest (Contracts)

15,538,327

13,619,444

+14.1

*

Includes NEX

All figures are as August 31, 2023.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna.

Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

