TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Volume 9,457,507,592 8,565,762,248 11,309,048,237 Value $208,446,063,789 $196,663,754,575 $228,469,955,224 Transactions 19,629,377 17,089,260 23,706,952







Daily Averages





Volume 429.9 million 428.3 million 514.0 million Value $9,474.8 million $9,833.2 million $10,385.0 million Transactions 892,244 854,463 1,077,589

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 83,129,141,491 105,454,314,038 -21.2 Value $1,808,789,009,359 $2,134,979,661,292 -15.3 Transactions 168,629,113 221,318,846 -23.8







Daily Averages





Volume 494.8 million 631.5 million -21.6 Value $10,766.6 million $12,784.3 million -15.8 Transactions 1,003,745 1,325,263 -24.3

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Volume 6,256,245,417 5,775,734,272 7,721,123,302 Value $193,651,810,614 $183,594,387,955 $211,542,289,964 Transactions 17,356,970 15,090,757 21,050,058 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 20,292.62 20,626.64 19,330.81







Daily Averages





Volume 284.4 million 288.8 million 351.0 million Value $8,802.4 million $9,179.7 million $9,615.6 million Transactions 788,953 754,538 956,821

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 55,930,165,695 69,809,945,924 -19.9 Value $1,692,270,305,706 $1,940,692,654,133 -12.8 Transactions 149,690,361 191,599,360 -21.9







Daily Averages





Volume 332.9 million 418.0 million -20.4 Value $10,073.0 million $11,620.9 million -13.3 Transactions 891,014 1,147,302 -22.3

TSX Venture Ex change *



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Volume 2,246,518,767 1,961,468,902 2,477,068,972 Value $992,870,232 $952,147,673 $1,103,403,246 Transactions 602,999 536,052 717,673 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 586.60 627.52 638.44







Daily Averages





Volume 102.1 million 98.1 million 112.6 million Value $45.1 million $47.6 million $50.2 million Transactions 27,409 26,803 32,622

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 19,585,866,538 23,977,612,154 -18.3 Value $9,447,528,688 $13,546,314,473 -30.3 Transactions 5,457,304 8,385,890 -34.9







Daily Averages





Volume 116.6 million 143.6 million -18.8 Value $56.2 million $81.1 million -30.7 Transactions 32,484 50,215 -35.3

TSX Alpha Exchange



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Volume 954,743,408 828,559,074 1,110,855,963 Value $13,801,382,943 $12,117,218,947 $15,824,262,014 Transactions 1,669,408 1,462,451 1,939,221







Daily Averages





Volume 43.4 million 41.4 million 50.5 million Value $627.3 million $605.9 million $719.3 million Transactions 75,882 73,123 88,146

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume 7,613,109,258 11,666,755,960 -34.7 Value $107,071,174,965 $180,740,692,686 -40.8 Transactions 13,481,448 21,333,596 -36.8







Daily Averages





Volume 45.3 million 69.9 million -35.1 Value $637.3 million $1,082.3 million -41.1 Transactions 80,247 127,746 -37.2

Montreal Exchange



August 2023 July 2023 August 2022 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,770,038 12,610,946 13,368,211 Open Interest (Contracts) 15,538,327 14,875,160 13,619,444

Year-to-date Statistics



2023 2022 % Change Volume (Contracts) 112,839,644 100,109,976 +12.7 Open Interest (Contracts) 15,538,327 13,619,444 +14.1

* Includes NEX

All figures are as August 31, 2023. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

