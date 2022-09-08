TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - August 2022 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces  *

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Volume                                                                

11,309,048,237

10,269,204,709

10,884,080,579

Value

$228,469,955,224

$209,167,135,730

$187,772,877,348

Transactions

23,706,952

22,789,083

22,935,310




Daily Averages


Volume

514.0 million

513.5 million

518.3 million

Value

$10,385.0 million

$10,458.4 million

$8,941.6 million

Transactions

1,077,589

1,139,454

1,092,158
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                                

105,454,314,038

135,399,599,387

-22.1

Value

$2,134,979,661,292

$1,854,092,473,697

+15.1

Transactions

221,318,846

231,297,279

-4.3




Daily Averages


Volume

631.5 million

810.8 million

-22.1

Value

$12,784.3 million

$11,102.4 million

+15.1

Transactions

1,325,263

1,385,014

-4.3
Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Volume                                                                

7,721,123,302

7,123,798,160

6,324,849,035

Value

$211,542,289,964

$191,258,270,995

$166,977,081,185

Transactions

21,050,058

20,088,215

19,071,460

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

19,330.81

19,692.92

20,582.94




Daily Averages


Volume

351.0 million

356.2 million

301.2 million

Value

$9,615.6 million

$9,562.9 million

$7,951.3 million

Transactions

956,821

1,004,411

908,165
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume                                                               

69,809,945,924

70,719,707,143

-1.3

Value

$1,940,692,654,133

$1,646,001,551,474

+17.9

Transactions

191,599,360

188,802,360

+1.5




Daily Averages


Volume

418.0 million

423.5 million

-1.3

Value

$11,620.9 million

$9,856.3 million

+17.9

Transactions

1,147,302

1,130,553

+1.5
TSX Venture Ex change *

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Volume                                                                

2,477,068,972

2,044,585,384

3,258,023,169

Value

$1,103,403,246

$839,496,966

$2,573,878,532

Transactions

717,673

586,979

1,520,572

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

638.44

646.04

896.54




Daily Averages


Volume

112.6 million

102.2 million

155.1 million

Value

$50.2 million

$42.0 million

$122.6 million

Transactions

32,622

29,349

72,408
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change  

Volume                                                               

23,977,612,154

48,789,224,808

-50.9

Value

$13,546,314,473

$33,720,941,330

-59.8

Transactions

8,385,890

19,283,395

-56.5




Daily Averages


Volume

143.6 million

292.2 million

-50.9

Value

$81.1 million

$201.9 million

-59.8

Transactions

50,215

115,469

-56.5
TSX Alpha Exchange

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Volume                                                               

1,110,855,963

1,100,821,165

1,301,208,375

Value

$15,824,262,014

$17,069,367,769

$18,221,917,631

Transactions

1,939,221

2,113,889

2,343,278




Daily Averages


Volume

 50.5 million

 55.0 million

 62.0 million

Value

$719.3 million

$853.5 million

$867.7 million

Transactions

88,146

105,694

111,585
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change 

Volume                                                              

11,666,755,960

15,890,667,436

-26.6

Value

$180,740,692,686

$174,369,980,893

+3.7

Transactions

21,333,596

23,211,524

-8.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 69.9 million

 95.2 million

-26.6

Value

$1,082.3 million

$1,044.1 million

+3.7

Transactions

127,746

138,991

-8.1
Montreal Exchange

August 2022

July 2022

August 2021

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,368,211

10,977,320

11,885,418

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,619,444

13,551,995

10,545,312
Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

100,109,976

96,173,535

+4.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,619,444

10,545,312

+29.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as August 31, 2022.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

