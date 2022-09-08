Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced August 2022 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Volume 11,309,048,237 10,269,204,709 10,884,080,579 Value $228,469,955,224 $209,167,135,730 $187,772,877,348 Transactions 23,706,952 22,789,083 22,935,310







Daily Averages





Volume 514.0 million 513.5 million 518.3 million Value $10,385.0 million $10,458.4 million $8,941.6 million Transactions 1,077,589 1,139,454 1,092,158

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 105,454,314,038 135,399,599,387 -22.1 Value $2,134,979,661,292 $1,854,092,473,697 +15.1 Transactions 221,318,846 231,297,279 -4.3







Daily Averages





Volume 631.5 million 810.8 million -22.1 Value $12,784.3 million $11,102.4 million +15.1 Transactions 1,325,263 1,385,014 -4.3

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Volume 7,721,123,302 7,123,798,160 6,324,849,035 Value $211,542,289,964 $191,258,270,995 $166,977,081,185 Transactions 21,050,058 20,088,215 19,071,460 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 19,330.81 19,692.92 20,582.94







Daily Averages





Volume 351.0 million 356.2 million 301.2 million Value $9,615.6 million $9,562.9 million $7,951.3 million Transactions 956,821 1,004,411 908,165

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 69,809,945,924 70,719,707,143 -1.3 Value $1,940,692,654,133 $1,646,001,551,474 +17.9 Transactions 191,599,360 188,802,360 +1.5







Daily Averages





Volume 418.0 million 423.5 million -1.3 Value $11,620.9 million $9,856.3 million +17.9 Transactions 1,147,302 1,130,553 +1.5

TSX Venture Ex change *



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Volume 2,477,068,972 2,044,585,384 3,258,023,169 Value $1,103,403,246 $839,496,966 $2,573,878,532 Transactions 717,673 586,979 1,520,572 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 638.44 646.04 896.54







Daily Averages





Volume 112.6 million 102.2 million 155.1 million Value $50.2 million $42.0 million $122.6 million Transactions 32,622 29,349 72,408

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 23,977,612,154 48,789,224,808 -50.9 Value $13,546,314,473 $33,720,941,330 -59.8 Transactions 8,385,890 19,283,395 -56.5







Daily Averages





Volume 143.6 million 292.2 million -50.9 Value $81.1 million $201.9 million -59.8 Transactions 50,215 115,469 -56.5

TSX Alpha Exchange



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Volume 1,110,855,963 1,100,821,165 1,301,208,375 Value $15,824,262,014 $17,069,367,769 $18,221,917,631 Transactions 1,939,221 2,113,889 2,343,278







Daily Averages





Volume 50.5 million 55.0 million 62.0 million Value $719.3 million $853.5 million $867.7 million Transactions 88,146 105,694 111,585

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume 11,666,755,960 15,890,667,436 -26.6 Value $180,740,692,686 $174,369,980,893 +3.7 Transactions 21,333,596 23,211,524 -8.1







Daily Averages





Volume 69.9 million 95.2 million -26.6 Value $1,082.3 million $1,044.1 million +3.7 Transactions 127,746 138,991 -8.1

Montreal Exchange



August 2022 July 2022 August 2021 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 13,368,211 10,977,320 11,885,418 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,619,444 13,551,995 10,545,312

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change Volume (Contracts) 100,109,976 96,173,535 +4.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 13,619,444 10,545,312 +29.2

*Includes NEX

All figures are as August 31, 2022. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all August trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, [email protected]