TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - April 2023

TMX Group Limited

May 04, 2023, 15:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange 

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced April 2023 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Volume                                                                

9,616,967,916

13,617,881,055

12,728,199,793

Value

$207,576,923,049

$301,015,057,606

$253,441,652,821

Transactions

18,440,976

28,649,257

25,926,535




Daily Averages


Volume

506.2 million

592.1 million

636.4 million

Value

$10,925.1 million

$13,087.6 million

$12,672.1 million

Transactions

970,578

1,245,620

1,296,327


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                                

45,611,761,437

56,198,693,245

-18.8

Value

$960,135,421,631

$1,134,270,148,480

-15.4

Transactions

91,080,638

117,066,219

-22.2




Daily Averages


Volume

556.2 million

685.3 million

-18.8

Value

$11,709.0 million

$13,832.6 million

-15.4

Transactions

1,110,739

1,427,637

-22.2


Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Volume                                                                

6,234,198,902

9,631,401,099

8,010,541,834

Value

$193,631,914,215

$283,101,026,566

$229,733,386,285

Transactions

16,218,989

25,679,057

22,284,803

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,636.54

20,099.89

20,762.00




Daily Averages


Volume

328.1 million

418.8 million

400.5 million

Value

$10,191.2 million

$12,308.7 million

$11,486.7 million

Transactions

853,631

1,116,481

1,114,240


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume                                                               

30,630,600,917

35,929,556,161

-14.7

Value

$901,733,415,340

$1,023,245,675,127

-11.9

Transactions

81,227,452

100,056,883

-18.8




Daily Averages


Volume

373.5 million

438.2 million

-14.7

Value

$10,996.7 million

$12,478.6 million

-11.9

Transactions

990,579

1,220,206

-18.8


TSX Venture Exchange*

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Volume                                                                

2,494,100,958

2,845,352,425

3,203,050,785

Value

$1,251,189,566

$1,583,282,606

$1,862,714,258

Transactions

677,961

835,781

1,130,385

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

613.38

634.18

814.43




Daily Averages


Volume

131.3 million

123.7 million

160.2 million

Value

$65.9 million

$68.8 million

$93.1 million

Transactions

35,682

36,338

56,519


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change  

Volume                                                               

10,972,069,595

13,838,883,251

-20.7

Value

$5,529,195,601

$8,983,180,902

-38.4

Transactions

3,085,755

5,341,436

-42.2




Daily Averages


Volume

133.8 million

168.8 million

-20.7

Value

$67.4 million

$109.6 million

-38.4

Transactions

37,631

65,139

-42.2


TSX Alpha Exchange

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Volume                                                               

888,668,056

1,141,127,531

1,514,607,174

Value

$12,693,819,268

$16,330,748,434

$21,845,552,278

Transactions

1,544,026

2,134,419

2,511,347




Daily Averages


Volume

46.8 million

49.6 million

 75.7 million

Value

$668.1 million

$710.0 million

$1,092.3 million

Transactions

81,265

92,801

125,567


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change 

Volume                                                              

4,009,090,925

6,430,253,833

-37.7

Value

$52,872,810,690

$102,041,292,451

-48.2

Transactions

6,767,431

11,667,900

-42.0




Daily Averages


Volume

48.9 million

 78.4 million

-37.7

Value

$644.8 million

$1,244.4 million

-48.2

Transactions

82,530

142,291

-42.0


Montreal Exchange

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

10,458,074

18,417,504

10,221,069

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,239,155

13,445,987

11,139,855


Year-to-date Statistics

2023

2022

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

55,519,649

49,528,266

+12.1

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,239,155

11,139,855

+18.8

*Includes NEX

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

