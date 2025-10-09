TMU's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and RBC Collaborate with Innovation Hubs Nationwide To Launch Free Cyber Startup Program

Cyber for Startups is a six-week program that equips entrepreneurs with guidance, mentorship, and practical tools to strengthen resilience and earn investor confidence.

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University ("the Catalyst"), with support from RBC, launched its newest innovation program to enhance cybersecurity resilience among Canadian startups. Cyber for Startups will equip early- to mid-stage technology companies across sectors with the tools, mentorship, and strategies they need to embed cybersecurity into their growth journey, challenging founders to proactively build resilience and position their companies as trusted leaders in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

With the first program running from October to December 2025, Cyber for Startups will provide expert guidance to organizations in fintech, cleantech, healthtech, and other technology-driven industries to help them safeguard their businesses while building trust with customers and investors.

Delivered by the Catalyst with generous support from RBC, the program is amplified through collaborations with leading innovation hubs across Canada -- including Finance Montréal, Alacrity (BC), Atlantic Fintech, and Brampton Venture Zone -- expanding its reach and connecting it with startup communities nationwide.

Over six weeks, participating companies will take part in interactive online workshops, receive one-on-one mentor coaching, and access optional compliance-focused sessions tailored to their industry. They will also be provided with practical templates, tools, and processes to implement immediately, and upon completion, they will earn a digital badge to share with their networks. By the end of the program, each company will walk away with a customized cybersecurity roadmap and a short- and medium-term strategy they can confidently present to customers, partners, and investors.

"Strong cybersecurity is not just about protecting data -- it's about building confidence and resilience in the innovation economy," said Adam Evans, Chief Information Security Officer, RBC. "RBC is once again proud to work with the Catalyst, whose industry-leading programs set the standard for high-quality cyber education and support. Together, we are helping entrepreneurs across Canada embed security as a core business pillar."

"Cybersecurity is increasingly a prerequisite for growth, especially in sectors like fintech, healthtech, and cleantech," said Connie Tang, Director of Public Sector and Small Business at Catalyst. "This program empowers founders to turn security into a growth advantage by giving them the knowledge, mentorship, and practical resources they need to succeed."

Cyber for Startups is free to eligible companies. Interested startups can apply now at https://cybersecurecatalyst.ca/cyber-for-startups/ .

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national centre for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Since its founding in 2018, the Catalyst has grown into Canada's most active cybersecurity hub, earning a global reputation for delivering high-impact programs and driving innovative solutions to critical technology security challenges. A not-for-profit corporation, the Catalyst collaborates with governments at all levels, public and private organizations, and academic institutions. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario's Innovation District, the Catalyst delivers its programs across Canada and around the world. Learn more at cybersecurecatalyst.ca .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

SOURCE Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University

Media Contact: Catalyst Media Relations, [email protected]