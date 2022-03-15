TMEIC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Carbon Neutrality Challenge with Its Power Inverters and Uninterruptible Power Supply Solutions

"TMEIC's steadfast dedication and focus on establishing visionary scenarios through use of mega trends is further bolstered by two radical initiatives. The first one is a visionary concept called Power Electronics in Everything (PEiE), created to bring together the power network and the communications network, and ultimately create new value streams by optimally managing energy and power through effective communication of power electronics products," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director, Frost & Sullivan. "The second initiative is the creation of the Energy Resource Solution Project (ERS-PJ), which brings together highly experienced senior leaders from various departments within the company place to create new solutions through technology incubation."

The company developed the innovative next-generation PV inverter called the Universal Inverter based on a unique modular design concept. It includes inverter modules rated 840kW to provide 4.2 MVA inverter system named AC Station. TMEIC's Universal Inverter delivers high performance and leverages a modular design that offers uninterrupted operations (in case of a modular failure) and increases energy availability. In addition, each module is equipped with its own Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) controller to maximize power generation from the PV panels. The other unique advantage is that the Universal Inverter is designed to function as a hybrid system of PV generation and energy storage; the design element allows the inverter to be used for battery energy storage systems with a high degree of flexibility.

TMEIC's high voltage motor drive inverters, based on a unique modular design, offer significant energy savings. The product's unique design elements empower industrial plants with higher overall operation efficiency. This is mainly derived from power regeneration from the motors, minimizing the losses in the distribution systems. The high voltage motor drivers leverage 3-level PWM converter modules uniquely positioned to control the power in both directions, allowing for the regenerated power to be recovered and passed on to the distribution system for use in other facilities and/or equipment in the plant. TMEIC's XL drive inverters, which are 5-level motor drive inverters for extra-large capacity, support electrification of compressors, liquefaction of natural gas, or conveying natural gas through a pipeline. The XL drive inverter technology, unlike traditional gas turbines with 40% to 45% efficiencies, offers about 95% efficiency. In general, its adjustable motor drive system greatly increases the energy efficiency of pumps and fans, minimizing motor power consumption. It leverages a unique design that controls the rotation speed of the fan or the pump by applying adjustable speed drive with the inverters to achieve this.

TMEIC's UPS product offerings improve customer ownership experience in carbon reduction in the fiele or information/communication facility. The company leverages a highly advanced 3-level inverter technology capable of delivering one of the highest efficiencies in the global market. TMEIC offers a holistic and truly exemplary customer ownership experience. It relentlessly enhances customer value through continuous product development, technology innovation, and its carbon neutrality initiative. The UPSs provides reliable power supply to information/communication facilities, which also contribute to create future energy system. The future energy system will consist of vast number of renewables and ESSs, large scale ones or EVs, in addition to various new energy forms including the green hydrogen. For operating the future energy system, the harmonized control through the information/communication technology is essential. For continuous operation of the information/communication system, the reliable power supply from UPSs is necessary.

"TMEIC's vast technology expertise combined with its unique flair for innovation based on customer value enhancement makes it an ideal candidate for addressing the mega trends shaping the industries of tomorrow," explained Gnanajothi. "TMEIC implements best-in-class practices, processes, and activities to enhance customer value multi-fold, setting the company apart. Its strong financial performance positions it to further increase its market share in the power electronics market and achieve significant revenue growth in overseas market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

