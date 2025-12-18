TKMS and Marmen sign a strategic Teaming Agreement to collaborate on producing selected 212CD submarine segments in Canada

Marmen will apply its high-precision manufacturing expertise to support one of the world's most advanced conventional submarine platforms

The agreement strengthens Québec's role as a key contributor to Canada's defence and maritime industrial base

KIEL, Germany and TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TKMS and Marmen, one of North America's most respected high-precision manufacturing companies, have signed a strategic Teaming Agreement to collaborate on the production of major submarine workshare for the Royal Canadian Navy.

Under this agreement, Marmen will manufacture selected submarine sections and complex assemblies for the 212CD submarine platform, bringing its expertise in complex, high-precision fabrication to one of the most advanced conventional submarines in service. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) highlights the intend of TKMS to include the Canadian defense industry in its industrial supply chain of submarine production by leveraging Marmen manufacturing expertise.

Thomas Keupp, Chief Sales Officer at TKMS, emphasizes: "Through this strategic partnership with Marmen, we are expanding our industrial presence in Canada and harnessing the strengths of Québec's manufacturing ecosystem. Marmen's innovative approach will play a key role in supporting the 212CD program and the needs of the Royal Canadian Navy."

The inclusion of Marmen will create increased production capacity for TKMS and will be part of the knowledge transfer to Canada that will enable sovereign in service support for the life of the program. The economic impact starts with the contract signing to build and create equipment and manufacturing capacity that will support production and create hundreds of new jobs.

Patrick Pellerin, President of Marmen, is delighted about the collaboration: "TKMS has demonstrated an unwavering commitment and visionary leadership in advancing Canada's industrial capabilities. Marmen is proud to partner with TKMS on a program of such national significance. Our teams in Trois-Rivières and across Québec bring deep expertise in complex fabrication, and we are excited to contribute our capabilities to the next generation of submarine technology for Canada."

The collaboration underscores the strength of Québec's manufacturing sector. With Trois-Rivières recognized for its industrial excellence, advanced capabilities, and highly skilled workforce, the region continues to distinguish itself as a strategic contributor within Canada's defense and maritime supply chain.

Marmen is a highly respected manufacturing partner for major OEMs with indepth experience in high-precision machining, manufacturing, assembly, surface treatment, design, and engineering. With more than 900 employees and six manufacturing facilities in Canada with a production capacity of close to 1,000,000 square feet, the company undertakes strategic projects in various industries, including defense, aerospace, wind power, hydroelectric power, aviation, and others.

About us

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with over 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil) with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 people work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

More information at: www.tkmsgroup.com

Click here for current footage material.

SOURCE TKMS

Contact for media: Stefan Ettwig, Senior Vice President Communications, Brand and Marketing, Phone: +49 172 249 0090, [email protected]; Nils Beyer, Head of External and Internal Communications, Phone +49 174 1613 587, [email protected]; Jacques R. Esser, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Investor Relations Management, Phone: +49 172 1012242, [email protected]; James Gibbs, Senior Financial, Communications Manager, Phone +49 151 1668 1663, [email protected]; TKMS AG & Co. KGaA, represented by TKMS Management AG, thyssenkrupp Allee 1, 45143 Essen, Germany; Business address: Werftstrasse 112-114, 24143 Kiel, Germany, T: +49 431 700 0, F: +49 431 700 2312, www.tkmsgroup.com; Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl; Executive Board: Oliver Burkhard, Paul Glaser, Angelika Kambeck, Dr. Dirk Steinbrink; Registered Office: Essen, Commercial Register: Essen HRB 37039