TKMS and Cohere Sign Teaming Agreement to Advance AI-Enabled Capabilities for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

The collaboration focuses on decision-support tools, onboard information management, training, and naval-specific secure interfaces.

The agreement underscores TKMS's long-term commitment to Canadian industry and responsible, secure deployment of advanced AI technologies.

KIEL, Germany, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - TKMS and Cohere, a leading security-first enterprise AI company, have signed a Teaming Agreement to jointly explore the integration of advanced AI technologies into the Canadian Patrol Submarine Program (CPSP).

Through the collaboration, the companies will assess opportunities to apply state-of-the-art language and data-driven models to support decision-support workflows, onboard information management, training environments, and secure naval interfaces. The initiative aligns with Canada's future submarine requirements and modernization priorities.

"Canada's next-generation submarine program presents an opportunity to bring the most modern and reliable technologies to the Royal Canadian Navy. Cohere's expertise in trustworthy AI models aligns perfectly with our vision and together, we aim to enhance the user experience and operational efficiency of future crews while maintaining the highest security and safety standards" said Thomas Keupp, Chief Sales Officer, TKMS.

The partnership will focus on research, prototyping, and evaluation activities. Both organisations emphasize that any AI-enabled capabilities will adhere to the strict security, compliance, and operational demands of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Government of Canada.

"Submarines are the ultimate high-stakes workplace. Through our partnership with TKMS, we're embedding critical solutions that empower sailors to act decisively," said Dave Ferris, VP of Americas and Global Public Sector at Cohere. "Our technology will help the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project to meet stringent demands for precision, security, and streamlined operations, while reducing cognitive load."

By bringing together TKMS's proven submarine engineering expertise with Cohere's leading enterprise AI technology, the Teaming Agreement represents a significant step toward delivering next-generation digital capabilities tailored to the needs of Canada's maritime forces. It also reinforces TKMS's commitment to integrating Canadian companies into its supply chain throughout the entire life cycle of its platforms, underlining its belief that "submarine building is nation building."

About us

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with over 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil) with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 people work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

More information at: www.tkmsgroup.com

About Cohere

Cohere is the leading security-first enterprise AI company, co-headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco, with additional offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul. It builds cutting-edge foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. Cohere partners closely with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. The all-in-one platform offers enterprises the highest levels of security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises.

More information at: www.cohere.com

