TK Elevator installs digitally advanced elevators with remote and robotic capabilities at the new Calgary Cancer Centre

Among the approximately 30 elevators manufactured and installed by TK Elevator, 12 will feature an interface that allows robots to transport critical medical supplies to all floors.

Across North America , TK Elevator has been incorporating the most advanced digital technologies at some of the top medical facilities and hospitals.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- TK Elevator, one of the global market and innovation leaders in the elevator industry, has completed installation of approximately 30 digitally advanced elevators at the new Calgary Cancer Centre at Foothills Medical Centre. The Government of Alberta invested CA$1.41 billion for a world-class facility (not including parkade costs) – the largest healthcare infrastructure project in the province when it was approved.

TK Elevator has installed approximately 30 of its digitally advanced elevators at the new Calgary Cancer Centre, which will be the largest standalone cancer center in Canada upon completion. Photo courtesy of PCL Construction.

Construction started in 2017 and remains on track with an anticipated opening in 2023. PCL Construction is general contractor for the project. With more than 8,100 employees across 30 major centers, PCL is the largest contracting organization in Canada with an annual construction volume of CA$7.6 billion. PCL has extensive expertise and a proven track record in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and buildings markets.

Upon completion, Calgary Cancer Centre will be the largest standalone cancer center in Canada.

"Hospitals and medical facilities throughout North America are embracing the important role digital elevator technologies can play in ensuring the safe, efficient movement of patients and medical supplies. The Calgary Cancer Centre embodies what smart hospitals will look like in the future and we are proud to be a part of such an important project," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO BU North America and Group COO Field.

The 12 service cars at the main hospital feature TK Elevator's Application Programming Interface (API), which allows robots to use elevators like humans. This functionality will enable the swift transportation of medical supplies throughout the facility, improving in-house logistics and increasing productivity.

The interface permits robots to act like human passengers, placing a call for an elevator via WiFi or 5G LTE, selecting a floor and then exiting the elevator upon reaching its destination. Using Machine Vision, a robot can determine if an elevator has enough room or if it's too full to accommodate the robot. The interface also informs the elevator system when to open the doors and adjust door dwell timing to ensure the smoothest journey possible for the robot. The robotics interface can also be used for other purposes, including housekeeping and security.

Meanwhile, three of the service cars are also designed to be remotely controlled when moving dangerous materials such as nitrogen, meaning employees no longer need to travel in tight spaces with potentially hazardous chemicals. TK Elevator has also installed a standby / remote activating "code blue" on a group of elevators in the event of a high-risk medical event where a remote-operated elevator is readily available upon patient arrival at the facility.

TK Elevator will also provide maintenance and service support on all elevator units, adding to the nearly 150 units it also supports at various health facility sites across Calgary.

"Calgary Cancer Centre is a place where advanced research and innovation will thrive, and it truly embodies the future of cancer care and treatment. Our modern elevator systems blending remote and robot functionality fit perfectly within this hub of medical innovation and will enhance the overall experience for staff and visitors," added Gary Medeiros, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

AHS will operate the facility. They are responsible for delivering health services to more than 4.4 million people living in Alberta, as well as some residents in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and the Northwest Territories. AHS employs more than 100,000 people. When opened, the Calgary Cancer Centre will be home to the best comprehensive care for patients and family in Calgary and Southern Alberta. For more information, visit ahs.ca.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/ca-en/.

