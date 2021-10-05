TK Elevator Index Report - Outlook 2022 discloses four key trends that will shape the future of commercial office buildings

The Outlook 2022 Report is powered by the TK Elevator Index, which measures elevator activity across North American buildings. The Index monitors elevators connected to MAX, the industry's first cloud- and IoT-based digital platform enabling enhanced service and predictive maintenance as well as smarter building management. MAX is connected to more than 86,000 elevators across the U.S. and Canada and, as part of its diverse capabilities, accurately monitors elevator activity in all types of buildings.

"Commercial real estate professionals are keenly focused on providing their tenants with the best possible experience to ensure a safe return to office buildings, but many lack clarity or direction on what that future will look like," said Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO, TK Elevator North America. "The TK Elevator Index Outlook 2022 Report provides strategies and expert insight into the data-driven future of building management and will be an invaluable tool for property managers to support smarter facility management and decision-making."

To learn more about the TK Elevator Index Report and the four key trends driving the future of the office building, click here.

The Outlook 2022 Report can be downloaded here.

TK Elevator will be showcasing some of those digital technologies critical to the future of the office in Booth 709 at the 2021 BOMA International Conference & Expo, which is being held October 6-9 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston. Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into TK Elevator's robust new touchless and digital technologies, including AGILE mobile, which allows passengers to operate an elevator via their smartphone or wearable device.

Introduced in February 2021, AGILE mobile is installed or will be installed in nearly a dozen major markets in the U.S. in the coming months, including New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Houston, Toronto, Nashville, West Palm Beach and Denver.

Recently, Block 162 became the first building in the Mile High City to install this groundbreaking touchless elevator solution as this tenant-enhancing amenity helps avoid elevator traffic congestion as well as physical interaction with elevator surfaces, buttons and handrails that can be prone to attracting viruses and bacteria.

To see how AGILE mobile works, click here.

TK Elevator Head of Digital Services, Jon Clarine, will also be presenting at BOMA 2021. His discussion on "Elevator Safety in a COVID-19 Challenged World" will be a part of the Solutions Showcase and will be held Friday, October 8 from 12:00 p.m. EST to 1:00 p.m. EST.

The session will focus on the elevator safety issues property managers faced during COVID-19, as well as explore how they should effectively manage a safe return to the office. Clarine will also examine the numerous digital and touchless technologies introduced during the pandemic and help attendees distinguish between short-term fixes and long-term solutions.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/us-en/.

PRESS IMAGES

Available here.

PRESS CONTACT

Dennis Van Milligen

Manager, Public Relations

TK Elevator North America

P +1 312 525 3190

[email protected]

www.tkelevator.com/us

COMPANY BLOGS

Insights

Urban Hub

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

SOURCE TK Elevator

Related Links

https://www.tkelevator.com

