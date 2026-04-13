TITIMINAS SILVER INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $3.075M FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Titiminas Silver Inc. ("Titiminas") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated April 8, 2026 announcing the completion of its previously announced business combination transaction (the "Transaction"), Titiminas has closed its non-brokered private placement of 1,757,135 common shares (the "Titiminas Shares") at a price of $1.75 per share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $3,074,986.25 (the "Non-Brokered Financing"). A cash finder's fee $184,499.18 was paid to the agents for Titiminas' previously closed brokered subscription receipt financing, which together with the proceeds of the Non-Brokered Financing generated aggregate gross proceeds of $19,692.111.25.

The Titiminas Shares were listed on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "TITI" at the open on April 9, 2026. Trading was halted to facilitate the completion of the Non-Brokered Financing and trading is expected to commence on or around April 15, 2026.

ABOUT TITIMINAS SILVER INC.

Titiminas is a mining exploration company with its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Titiminas has an option to acquire the shares of Compañía Minera Rosalinda SAC, a Peruvian company that owns the past producing and permitted Madre Sierra silver mine located in Central Peru. (the "Project"). The Project was a previously producing mine and permitted for small scale mining activities. Titiminas intends to redrill and expand a historical resource estimate and fast track the Project towards development and production.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward looking statements") including, for example, statements relating to the receipt of the commencement of trading of the Titiminas shares. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Although Titiminas believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Titiminas' control, including the risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of Titiminas dated March 31, 2026, which is incorporated herein by reference and available under Titiminas' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Titiminas disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Titiminas Silver Inc

For further information please contact: Titiminas Silver Inc., Luis Goyzueta, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Phone: (672) 288-1762, Email: [email protected]