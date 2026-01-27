TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Osara Health today announced its official expansion into the Canadian market, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy. The expansion reinforces Osara Health's commitment to making evidence-based cancer support accessible regardless of geography, while providing organizations with a proven, scalable solution to support their members.

Osara Health expands to Canada in early 2026

The move comes as cancer incidence continues to rise across Canada, with an estimated 254,800 diagnoses in 2025, up from 247,100 in 20241. While clinical care addresses the medical aspects of treatment, many Canadians experience significant gaps in support between appointments, particularly around work, caregiving, finances, and mental wellbeing. Osara Health is designed to help bridge this gap by delivering practical, whole-person support throughout diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Built specifically for the complexities of cancer, Osara Health's program goes beyond general coaching. Participants receive personalized, one-on-one coaching delivered by professionals with deep oncology context, supported by evidence-based digital tools. The program addresses physical, emotional, and practical challenges, with dedicated resources for caregivers who often shoulder a significant burden during a loved one's treatment.

For Canadian partners, Osara Health offers a digital-first solution designed for accessibility and engagement, with low-lift implementation and clear referral pathways that enable rapid uptake. Strong clinical governance and robust measurement frameworks allow partners to track outcomes and trust the quality and consistency of care delivered.

Osara Health enters the Canadian market with strong momentum, building on success across international markets. The organization is currently in active discussions with potential partners to expand access through trusted channels such as workplace benefits and insurance providers, making cancer support easier to access, simpler to scale, without compromising in clinical rigor.

About Osara Health

Osara Health is a leading provider of evidence-based cancer support programs. By combining digital tools with specialised human coaching, Osara Health empowers people impacted by cancer to take control of their health outcomes. The organization partners with insurers and employers to improve the experience of cancer care, delivering clinically validated interventions that support wellbeing and return-to-work outcomes.

In late 2025, Osara Health was named a TIME's Top HealthTech Company .

1 Canadian Cancer Society. (n.d.). 7 cancer trends to know in 2025. Retrieved December 22, 2025, from https://cancer.ca/en/about-us/stories/2025/7-cancer-trends-to-know-in-2025

