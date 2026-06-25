TIMBER SPECIALTIES UNVEILS MICROPRO SIENNA PLUS, ENHANCING A PROVEN INDUSTRY SOLUTION

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Timber Specialties Limited, the Canadian wood preservative division of Koppers Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of MicroPro Sienna Plus treated wood, an enhanced formulation that builds on the established performance and environmental leadership of MicroPro Sienna.

For over 13 years, MicroPro Sienna has been a trusted choice for contractors and DIYers across Canada, recognized for its durability, corrosion performance, and industry leading environmental profile. It transformed Canada's residential treated wood market by redefining industry norms--moving from the traditional, green-coloured treated wood to a natural brown colour preferred by homeowners and contractors.

MicroPro Sienna Plus advances that legacy with improved colour retention, designed to maintain its signature warm Sienna tone for longer lasting colour performance. The enhanced colour system was developed and validated through comparative weathering evaluations spanning more than 20 seasons of exposure, demonstrating improved colour retention relative to the previous MicroPro Sienna formulation while helping maintain its signature warm Sienna tone.

"MicroPro Sienna has set the standard in the Canadian market," said Jana Proctor, Marketing Manager, Timber Specialties. "With MicroPro Sienna Plus, we are strengthening a product contractors and homeowners already trust, delivering the same great preservative protection plus enhanced colour performance."

MicroPro Sienna Plus continues to utilize micronized copper azole technology made from 100% recycled copper. The preservative is deposited directly into wood cells without the use of solvents, resulting in strong leach resistance and minimal copper release. An innovative pigment and dye system is integrated into the treatment process to enhance long-term colour performance. The product remains certified as an Environmentally Preferable Product based on Life Cycle Assessment, a distinction that reinforces its leadership in responsible wood preservation.

MicroPro Sienna Plus is engineered for long-term performance across demanding applications. It demonstrates corrosion rates comparable to untreated wood, helping preserve the integrity of fasteners and connectors over time. MicroPro Sienna Plus is also approved for direct contact with aluminum in above-ground applications, offering greater flexibility to contractors and builders. In addition, it offers proven protection against decay and termite damage.

Alongside the launch of MicroPro Sienna Plus, Timber Specialties' partner, Doman has reinforced its national retail presence, with availability through a broad network of leading building supply and independent dealers. MicroPro Sienna Plus is now available at many RONA, Home Hardware, Castle, Timber Mart, Slegg and many other retailers across Canada.

"We are proud of the reputation MicroPro Sienna has earned in the Canadian market," added Stephen Marshall, VP Treated Wood, Doman. "MicroPro Sienna Plus builds on that strong foundation, positioning the brand for continued growth across Canadian retailers."

About Timber Specialties

Timber Specialties Limited is the Canadian wood preservative division of Koppers Inc., a leading integrated global supplier of carbon compounds and commercial wood treating products and services. Timber Specialties' sales of wood preservatives and plant equipment to wood preservation facilities in Canada are supported by engineering, technical and marketing staff who are dedicated to serving Canadian customers. MicroPro Sienna is an all-year-round exterior wood product. The LEED certified preservative technology is the most advanced wood treatment process for wood used in outdoor builds. Additional information can be found at www.microprosienna.com

SOURCE Timber Specialties

For more information or to arrange interviews, contact Stefano Toniutti, kg&a, [email protected].