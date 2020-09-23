TikTok Celebrity Mom, Sheri Nicole, Partners With FOREO To Launch New Microcurrent Tool

FOREO is also engaging additional TikTok stars to ignite the #FaceUrStrength movement to show the world "that face that makes you, you." Creators such as Montana Tucker , Amani Alzubi , Sydney Di Cola , Israel Maldonado , JC Domdowski , and Anton are just a few amongst the many that will showcase their fresh faced-self while hosting a giveaway for their followers with a chance to win a BEAR on FOREO's TikTok channel.

"We at FOREO have designed this product range that couldn't have come at a better time where conscious consumers are taking skincare into their own hands," says Beki Hoxha, FOREO General Manager of Americas. "The power and portability of BEAR and BEAR mini are undeniable but even greater than that is our underlying brand purpose to empower men and women of all ages and skin types to share their unique experiences. It's not about selling products but teaching and highlighting these relatable stories, making genuine connections, and promoting individuality," said Hoxha.

The BEAR is the world's safest microcurrent device featuring the Anti-Shock System™, an integrated system that offers maximum safety and comfort, consistently during every use. With a combination of microcurrent and T-sonic™ pulsations, the BEAR and the BEAR mini tones the skin for a more youthful and contoured complexion. The stimulating microcurrents help to build collagen, repair elastin, and tightens and tones via electrical currents that mimic the body's own natural regenerative process. FOREO's signature T-sonic pulsations exercise more than 65 muscles in the face and neck while also relaxing the facial muscle tension points, and smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Winner of O Magazine's Beauty O-Wards , BEAR, has five intensities of microcurrent, suitable for the entire face and targeted contouring, while the BEAR mini has three levels and aims for areas such as the under eyes, eyebrows, and smile lines. Users have the option to follow full facial or targeted routines via the FOREO For You App .

BEAR TECHNOLOGY:

ANTI-SHOCK SYSTEM

The BEAR's innovative Anti-Shock System™ uses ultra-smart sensors to scan and measure your skin's resistance to electricity at a rate of 100x per second. It then automatically adjusts the microcurrent in just two microseconds to best suit your skin.

The BEAR's innovative Anti-Shock System™ uses ultra-smart sensors to scan and measure your skin's resistance to electricity at a rate of 100x per second. It then automatically adjusts the microcurrent in just two microseconds to best suit your skin. MICROCURRENT FACIAL TONING

Microcurrent is a safe and painless way to tone skin and define facial features. Microcurrent emits a low-voltage of electrical currents that mirror your own body's electrical currents on a cellular level to help refine and contour the skin.

Like a facial workout, the BEAR range uses two microcurrent spheres that channel energy directly into the skin. The medium-sized surface area of the spheres treats larger areas while also targeting each fine line with precision care, at the same time.

HOW TO USE:

STEP 1: Download the FOREO For You app for Android or Apple

Download the FOREO For You app for or STEP 2: Connect the app via Bluetooth and press the universal button to unlock and register your BEAR device for first-time use.

Connect the app via Bluetooth and press the universal button to unlock and register your BEAR device for first-time use. STEP 3: Apply SERUM SERUM SERUM or conductive primer to your skin and massage until fully absorbed.

Apply or conductive primer to your skin and massage until fully absorbed. STEP 4: Select preferred routine and microcurrent intensity via the app or manually with the universal button then glide BEAR across your skin.

The BEAR comes in the classic FOREO Fuschia color whereas BEAR mini is available in Pearl Pink and Lavender. Both BEAR and BEAR mini received FDA and Health Canada clearance. BEAR retails for $299 USD / $399 CAD, and BEAR mini at $199 USD / $259 CAD, available on FOREO.com as well as Sephora.com . Will be available on ShoppersDrugMart.ca on September 28 and ULTA.com on October 11.

ABOUT FOREO

Swedish beauty-tech brand, FOREO, offers a new standard of beauty and wellbeing solutions, from the award-winning facial cleansing brushes in its LUNA line, inventing a whole new way to mask courtesy of UFO, to reinventing the toothbrush with ISSA. This approach is bold: the brand doesn't just improve existing designs - FOREO Sweden tears them down and restarts from the ground up - ensuring the best solutions are not reserved for the wealthy few. FOREO promotes self-confidence: when you feel good, you look good - mission complete!

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cindy Pino

Public Relations Manager, North America

[email protected]

Jam Nicole Cristobal

Public Relations and Marketing Specialist, North America

[email protected]

SOURCE FOREO

Related Links

http://www.foreo.com

