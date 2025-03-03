TikTok Mentions API unlocks powerful insights and smarter brand management on one of the world's most influential entertainment platforms.

CHICAGO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Brandwatch, the leading social media management and consumer intelligence suite, is excited to announce the integration of Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence with the TikTok Mentions API, further strengthening its partnership with one of the world's fastest-growing digital platforms. With this new integration, Brandwatch becomes one of the first platforms to provide powerful insights into TikTok conversations, empowering marketers to manage their presence, track brand mentions, and optimize campaigns with AI-powered intelligence.

A New Era of TikTok Brand Management

As an official TikTok Marketing Partner, Brandwatch provides brands with valuable insights from a platform with over 170 million active monthly users. The Mentions API delivers data on posts and comments that specifically @mention a brand handle and are gaining traction, enabling marketers to:

Monitor and analyze brand mentions using TikTok insights.

Uncover key trends shaping the TikTok landscape.

Enhance campaign strategies with AI-powered tools, such as Iris trend detection and AI-powered sentiment analysis.

Engage with communities more effectively on one of the world's most dynamic platforms.

A Trusted TikTok Partner

Since 2022, Brandwatch has been a trusted TikTok Marketing Partner, delivering compliant and reliable access to TikTok insights and tools. By playing a pivotal role in beta testing and refining the Mentions API, Brandwatch ensures brands have access to the most valuable and actionable insights, all while maintaining TikTok's strict compliance standards.

Generative AI Powered Insights for Faster, Smarter Decisions

Brandwatch leverages cutting-edge AI tools, including Iris peak detection and AI-driven conversation summaries, to transform TikTok data into actionable intelligence. This means brands can quickly identify trending moments, measure campaign impact, and react quickly to fast moving cultural moments.

"We're incredibly excited to launch our new integration with TikTok's Mentions API," says Channing Ferrer, Global President of Brandwatch. "TikTok is an unparalleled source of inspiration and insight for brands and marketers, offering a dynamic space where creativity, culture, and commerce collide. This partnership allows brands to tap into TikTok conversations, unlocking unmatched opportunities for brand management and community engagement. With Brandwatch's AI-powered TikTok insights marketers can analyze data efficiently, make informed decisions, and supercharge their TikTok strategy."

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the leading social media management and consumer intelligence suite, empowering brands to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most. Trusted by half of the Forbes 100, Brandwatch equips the world's most innovative companies with AI-powered insights and tools to seize opportunities, strengthen engagement, and accelerate growth.

Our comprehensive suite spans consumer intelligence, influencer marketing, and award-winning social media management, enabling brands and agencies to execute data-driven strategies at scale.

Brandwatch is part of the Cision family of brands, alongside CisionOne and PR Newswire.

