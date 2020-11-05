Tiger Auctioning Assets From One of Canada's Largest AV Rental Houses

--Three-day online sale event offers gear from recently closed Westbury National Show Systems Ltd. Auction features audio, lighting, video, and staging equipment valued at over $15 million.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- In a three-day online auction event scheduled for November 17-19, Tiger Group will be selling gear from the recently closed Westbury National Show Systems Ltd. ("Westbury"), which had long been one of Canada's largest full-service live event rental production companies. Westbury, which operated from an approximately 60,000-square-foot facility in metro Toronto, was placed in receivership on October 9, 2020.

The online auction will offer an expansive inventory of gear valued at more than $15 million, with Day 1 for audio equipment, Day 2 for lighting and video gear, and Day 3 for staging equipment. The offering includes gear from such manufacturers as Adamson, Avid, Ayrton, Black Magic, Christie, Clay Paky, Folsom, Mac, Martin, Shure, Sony, Vari-Lite, and Yamaha.

Separately, on December 8, Tiger will be conducting an online auction for the remaining assets of Westbury's Audio-Visual Integrative Division, which specialized in designing and implementing systems integration for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, Gaming, Sports, Entertainment, and Worship clients across Canada. Assets up for bid will include office furniture and equipment, vehicles, warehouse racking, and supplies. Full details will be posted at SoldTiger.com on November 12.

"The Tiger team is excited to bring to market the assets of one of Canada's largest AV Rental houses," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial, and leader of its AV vertical. "With Westbury serving premier live events and productions for more than 40 years, an inventory of this magnitude does not become available very often. The quantity and quality of gear up for bid provides a tremendous opportunity for rental and production companies, houses of worship, universities and other end-users to add to their existing inventory and prepare for 2021 as events start to take place again."

A full catalog on the items up for bid for the November 17-19 auction can be found at: SoldTiger.com

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will commence at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on November 10. Bidding will close at 10:00 a.m. on November 17 for audio equipment; 10:00 a.m. on November 18 for lighting and video gear; and 10:00 a.m. on November 19 for staging equipment. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

SOURCE Tiger Group

For further information: Interested buyers can preview the gear on November 16, by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information, contact: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected] Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected], https://www.tigergroup.com

