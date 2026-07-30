Tiernan Continues to Strengthen Executive Team, Hires Pascal Lambert-Paradis as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tiernan Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNGD) ("Tiernan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Pascal Lambert-Paradis as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2026.

In this role, Mr. Lambert-Paradis will lead all financial planning, reporting, treasury, and internal control functions for the Company and will be a key member of the leadership team advancing Tiernan's flagship Volcan Gold Project (the "Project") in Chile's Maricunga Gold Belt through engineering, Environmental Impact Assessment, Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") and into future execution phases.

"Pascal is a known quantity to me - we worked together at MAG Silver, where he built the finance function and graduated reporting from late-stage development to operations. He has run site-level finance, corporate reporting and financial planning and analysis at multi-billion-dollar producers", said Fausto Di Trapani, President and CEO. "That range matters for a company of our size, where the CFO touches everything from project cost controls to external reporting to investor disclosure. He's tri-lingual, he knows Chile, and he can step in without a learning curve. As Volcan advances through engineering and toward a PFS, Pascal will build the financial infrastructure our company needs to scale into future execution and growth."

Claudia Tornquist has stepped down as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2026. The Company thanks Ms. Tornquist for her service during the RTO transaction and transition period.

About Pascal Lambert-Paradis

Pascal Lambert-Paradis is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with more than fifteen years of progressive financial experience in the mining industry, spanning precious metals producers, project developers, and public accounting.

Most recently, Mr. Lambert-Paradis served as Director, FP&A and Insurance at Pan American Silver Corp., following his role as Director, Finance Integration, where he supported the integration of MAG Silver following its acquisition by Pan American. Prior to Pan American, he was Director of Finance at MAG Silver Corp., where he led the finance function through the graduation to producer status. Earlier, he served in progressively senior finance roles at Goldcorp, Newmont, Newcrest Mining, and Gold Standard Ventures.

He began his career at Deloitte Canada (2010–2014) where he gained significant exposure to the mining industry serving as a Senior Auditor with a focus on precious metals producers. Mr. Lambert-Paradis holds a Master of Professional Accounting (MPAcc) from the University of Saskatchewan and a Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary's University. He obtained his CPA, CA designation in 2013 and is tri-lingual in English, Spanish, and French.

On behalf of Tiernan Gold Corp.

Fausto Di Trapani, CEO and Director

About Tiernan Gold Corp.

Tiernan Gold Corp. is focused on the disciplined de-risking of the Volcan Gold Project strategically located in the Atacama Region of Chile, on the Maricunga gold belt, a jurisdiction that has a long-established history of mining with a number of operating mines, new mines under construction and major projects being developed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects", "is expected", "continues", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "intends", "targets", "aims", "seeks", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, scope, design and results metallurgical testwork, engineering studies, mineral resource estimation, recovery modelling, process design, PFS workstreams and permitting processes in connection with advancement of the Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on several material expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including but not limited to: the potential of the Project and the Company's plans regarding the anticipated exploration and advancement of the Project; the ability of exploration and technical activities (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, metallurgical response and potential process design parameters; ; estimates of reserves and resources; anticipated costs, future mining and production rates , capital and operating costs and other economics associated with the Project; expectations concerning future metals prices and the demand, stability and market outlook for metals, exchange rates, interest rates, tax laws and applicable royalty rates (if any); capital efficiencies; the legislative and regulatory environment of Chile; expectations regarding the availability of debt financing and the Company's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms; the Company's current and future financial condition; anticipated timing, sufficiency and results of capital expenditures; the potential for future metals production; and any other statements other than statements of historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Phase 1 diagnostic leach results may not be representative of results obtained from Phase 2 testwork or commercial-scale processing and should not be interpreted as projected heap leach or process recoveries, and the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated December 8, 2025 filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except and as to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tiernan Gold Corp.

For further information visit tiernangold.com or contact: Email: [email protected], Toll-free phone: +1 (888) 926-2591