Tiernan Gold Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tiernan Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNGD) ("Tiernan" or the "Company"), announces the grant of an aggregate of 20,042 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted on October 16, 2025. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company, a cash payment equal to the value of one common share of the Company, a combination thereof, or otherwise as determined at the sole discretion of the Company, following the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

The DSUs vest one year from the date of grant and have been granted for the second quarter (Q2 2026) at a price of $7.14 per share. The Company's grant of DSUs is in addition to cash compensation fees payable to its non-executive directors.

On behalf of Tiernan Gold Corp.

Fausto Di Trapani, CEO and Director

About Tiernan Gold Corp.

Tiernan Gold Corp. is focused on the disciplined de-risking of the Volcan Gold Project strategically located in the Atacama Region of Chile, on the Maricunga gold belt, a jurisdiction that has a long-established history of mining with a number of operating mines, new mines under construction and major projects being developed.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tiernan Gold Corp.

For further information visit tiernangold.com or contact: Email: [email protected], Toll-free phone: +1 (888) 926-2591