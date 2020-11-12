Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Operational Update

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Highlights

The Corporation delivered a record quarter and its year-to-date performance continues to highlight the value and resiliency of its integrated business model. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $47.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, resulting in 86% Adjusted EBITDA growth as a result of the continuing strong performance of the Prince George Refinery ("PGR") and the Pipestone Gas Plant. Adjusted EBITDA also increased by $5.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 resulting in 14% Adjusted EBITDA growth. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to net income of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is a result of a non-cash loss on disposition of certain non-core assets.

for the third quarter of 2020, with distributable cash flow of and a payout ratio of 32%. On October 1, 2020 , the Corporation, together with its partner TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta"), entered into an updated purchase and sale agreement with ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd. ("ATCO") to sell the Pioneer Pipeline to ATCO for gross proceeds of $255 million under substantially similar terms to the previously announced transaction with NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. ("NGTL") (the "Pioneer Transaction"). ATCO acquired the right to purchase the Pioneer Pipeline through an option agreement with NGTL. Net cash proceeds to Tidewater will be approximately $138 million which includes certain ancillary assets and completion of budgeted restoration work to be paid for by TransAlta. The transaction is subject to customary conditions in a transaction of this nature including regulatory approvals by the Alberta Utilities Commission and the Alberta Energy Regulator. Regulatory approval is anticipated in the first quarter of 2021 and Tidewater remains proactive in its efforts to accelerate this timeline.

While the Corporation's volumes across its operations have returned to pre-pandemic levels, financial markets and commodity prices continue to remain volatile and are expected to remain volatile into 2021. Tidewater continues to see increased demand at PGR as a result of large infrastructure projects in central and northern British Columbia resulting in a stronger market for refined products. PGR continues to see record throughput, at times exceeding 12,000 bbls/day and combined gasoline and diesel production from PGR of over 10,500 bbls/day.

This momentum at the Corporation's facilities is expected to continue during the fourth quarter and into 2021. Guidance of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA remains at $175 million to $185 million for the full year 2020. The timing and extent of the economic recovery, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise globally, could impact these forecasts.

Environmental, Social and Governance

The Corporation continues to be committed to its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance by investing in infrastructure to increase energy and natural resource efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance environmental performance. The Corporation has a vital role to play in the long-term renewable energy transition in Canada and is taking initiative in clean fuels through its existing hydrogen and carbon capture assets, its ability to blend ethanol and biodiesel and its current canola co-processing project. Tidewater continues to evaluate certain small and large-scale green capital projects, in conjunction with government funding programs, at many of its facilities, including expanding current hydrogen production, carbon capture and both canola co-processing and renewable diesel at PGR.

In line with Tidewaters commitment to actively improve the quality of the communities in which we work and live, Tidewater is pleased to be recognized as the First and Founding partner of Project Forest. This initiative is a non-profit that is focused on rewilding local landscapes to capture carbon naturally by bringing likeminded, environmentally conscious organizations together to plant trees and create forests. For more information related to Project Forest please visit www.projectforest.ca.

COVID-19 Update

Tidewater continues to monitor the developments related to COVID-19. Safeguarding the well-being of Tidewater's personnel is its principal concern and it remains focused on operating safely and responsibly and providing the essential services that its communities and customers rely on during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Directors, executive team and division leaders continue to meet regularly to align response strategies and efforts within all areas of the Corporation. The Corporation commends its employees for continuing to operate safely and responsibly and providing extra customer service in this challenging environment.

Operating conditions have greatly improved from the second quarter, but there are still uncertainties around the pandemic and the economic recovery. The Corporation continues to operate safely and reliably, following COVID-19 protocols in both the field and in offices, social distancing, and working remotely as conditions warrant. The Corporation's facilities continue to remain fully operational and capable of meeting customer needs.

Tidewater continues to prioritize the health and safety of its personnel during COVID-19. The Corporation's offices and facilities operate with stringent hygiene protocols to protect its employees and to ensure delivery of critical services. The Corporation has begun returning its workforce to its business offices and continues to assess its pace of re-entry depending on guidance from health and government officials.

Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tidewater's consolidated financial statements and related MD&A as at and for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 which are available at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 273,461 $ 147,045 $ 704,493 $ 426,021 Net income (loss) attributable to

shareholders $ (1,982) $ 11,045 $ (41,924) $ (176) Basic and diluted net income (loss)

attributable to shareholders per share $ (0.01) $ 0.03 $ (0.12) $ (0.00) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 47,602 $ 25,496 $ 130,981 $ 69,686 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 63,990 $ (2,404) $ 150,965 $ 23,301 Distributable cash flow (2) $ 10,578 $ 12,141 $ 33,626 $ 39,329 Distributable cash flow per common share

– basic (2) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Dividends declared $ 3,386 $ 3,349 $ 10,147 $ 9,969 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Total common shares outstanding (000s)

338,609

334,866

338,609

334,866 Payout ratio (3)

32%

28%

30%

25% Total assets $ 2,048,534 $ 1,585,551 $ 2,048,534 $ 1,585,551 Net debt (4) $ 854,870 $ 526,174 $ 854,870 $ 526,174



Notes: 1 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs, items that are considered non-recurring in nature and the Corporation's proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard measure under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most closely related GAAP measure. 2 Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash used in operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Distributable cash flow per common share is calculated as distributable cash flow over the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020. Distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow per common share are not standard measures under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow per common share to their most closely related GAAP measures. 3 Payout Ratio is calculated by expressing dividends declared to shareholders for the period as a percentage of distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders. This measure, in combination with other measures, is used by the investment community to assess the sustainability of the current dividends. Payout Ratio is not a standard measure under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of Payout Ratio to its most closely related GAAP measure. 4 Net debt is defined as bank debt, convertible debentures and notes payable, less cash. Net Debt is not a standard measure under GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the Corporation's MD&A for a reconciliation of Net Debt to its most closely related GAAP measure.

OUTLOOK AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Tidewater is well positioned to weather the current economic environment and remains focused on cash flow generation, increasing liquidity and reducing leverage. Tidewater's forecasted payout ratio is expected to range from 25% to 30% with the remainder of Distributable Cash Flow used to reduce leverage. The proceeds from the Pioneer Transaction will significantly reduce leverage with net proceeds of approximately $138 million. A large portion of Tidewater's cashflow is generated from take-or-pay contracts and long-term agreements with over 50% generated from investment grade counterparties. Tidewater expects net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.0x – 3.5x subsequent to the completion of the Pioneer Transaction.

Prince George Refinery

PGR is a 12,000 bbl/day light oil refinery that predominantly produces low sulphur diesel and gasoline, in addition to other products, to supply the greater Prince George region. PGR has significant onsite storage capacity of greater than 1.0 MMbbl and flexible logistics, with pipeline, rail and truck connectivity in place. The Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products and the refinery's location within the region makes it a critical piece of infrastructure with a significant logistical advantage to address demand in northern British Columbia.

PGR has significant advantages given its location as the Prince George market faces logistical and economic challenges given transport costs and the lack of offloading facilities in the area. Additionally, the refinery supplies the majority of the regional demand, which is comprised of major local industries such as forestry, mining and oil and gas.

During the third quarter of 2020, PGR achieved over 95% utilization. Utilization increased during the third quarter as compared to the second quarter by approximately 12.6% due to the planned maintenance program at the refinery during the second quarter of 2020 and increased demand for refined products.

Tidewater's refined product yields at PGR were as follows:



Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Crude Throughput 11,825 bbl/day 10,500 bbl/day 11,124 bbl/day Refinery Yield (1)





Gasoline yield 44% 42% 42% Diesel yield 43% 43% 46% Other (2) 13% 15% 12% (1) Refinery yield includes crude and intermediates. (2) Other refers to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG and feedstock consumed to fuel the refinery.

Tidewater's refining margins are largely driven by commodity prices, particularly the cost of crude feedstock and other raw materials, along with market prices for refined products. During the third quarter, Tidewater realized improved margins as a result of increased refined product pricing and had an increase in refined product demand, as compared to the second quarter of 2020, due to the reduced social quarantine restrictions by the provincial and federal government. The Corporation was able to optimize its gasoline production at the refinery to meet increased demand and improved pricing. Butane blending has also enabled Tidewater to blend low value butane into the PGR gasoline pool.

The first offtake contract year with Husky Energy ("Husky") ended on November 1, 2020 with Husky meeting its offtake obligations to Tidewater. The Corporation has received confirmation from Husky that the force majeure notice under the offtake agreement, that was initiated by Husky in April, 2020, has been withdrawn.

During the first week of October 2020, the refinery saw a 10% reduction of throughput due to planned maintenance which will have a minimal affect to fourth quarter results as it will enable the refinery to increase throughput for the remainder of the fourth quarter and into 2021.

Tidewater is encouraged by the resilience of the PGR asset in an unprecedented time with crack spreads holding steady around $50/bbl. This demonstrates the refinery's long-term value in servicing the markets in which it operates. Demand for diesel continues to exceed diesel production as a result of large infrastructure projects including Coastal GasLink, Site C Dam, LNG Canada and the TransMountain pipeline expansion.

The Corporation continues to evaluate opportunities to develop future low-carbon fuel and renewable energy projects at PGR and expansion. These include expanding existing hydrogen assets and continuing to expand canola co-processing and the potential for a large scale renewable diesel project with potential support from the provincial government. Additionally, Tidewater is also pursuing numerous low capital and high rate of return debottleneck and optimization opportunities within its downstream business unit.

Pipestone Gas Plant

The Pipestone Gas Plant is designed to process approximately 100 MMcf/day of sour natural gas. This asset includes two acid gas injection wells, a saltwater disposal well, and sales gas pipelines directly connected to the Pipestone Gas Storage Facility, as well as Alliance and TC Energy pipelines. The facility is also pipeline connected to Pembina for C2+ and C5+ liquid streams.

Tidewater processed an average volume of 72 MMcf/day in the third quarter of 2020. Facility availability for the quarter averaged 78% due to a constraint in early July. This was offset by record throughput in September of 86 MMcf/day and over 90% availability. The Pipestone Gas Plant is fully contracted with over 80% committed on take or pay arrangements.

Pioneer Pipeline

The Pioneer Pipeline is currently jointly owned and operated by Tidewater and TransAlta. The asset is held for sale and subject to closing of the Pioneer Transaction and is subject to customary conditions in a transaction of this nature including regulatory approvals by the Alberta Utilities Commission and the Alberta Energy Regulator. Following the execution of the purchase and sale agreement, the parties filed applications for regulatory approval. Regulatory approval is anticipated in the first quarter of 2021 and Tidewater remains proactive in its efforts to accelerate this timeline. Closing of the transaction will occur within ten days of receipt of regulatory approval.

Upon the closing of the Pioneer Transaction, the Pioneer Pipeline will be integrated into NGTL's and ATCO's Alberta integrated natural gas transmission systems to provide reliable natural gas supply to TransAlta's power generating units at Sundance and Keephills.

Tidewater and NGTL have agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater to receive interruptible storage services ("IT-S Service") at Tidewater's Brazeau River Complex storage facilities ("BRC Storage Facilities"). With the IT-S Service, Tidewater will be able to attract new, creditworthy storage customers at the BRC Storage Facilities, creating expansion opportunities to increase storage capacities at the BRC Storage Facilities. Subject to regulatory approvals, Tidewater and NGTL have also agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater for NGTL services with respect to the natural gas currently transported on the Pioneer Pipeline and incremental natural gas from increased access to the NGTL system, which will lead to higher fractionation and processing utilization levels at the BRC.

Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility

The BRC remains a core asset for Tidewater, offering a full suite of services to producers, including C2, C3, C4 and C5 pipeline connections, NGL fractionation capacity, sweet and sour deep-cut gas processing capability, truck loading and offloading facilities, natural gas storage facilities and two natural gas egress solutions given the BRC's connection to the NGTL system and the Pioneer Pipeline.

Throughput at the BRC gas processing facility for the third quarter of 2020 was in-line with the previous quarter. Overall supply volumes at the fractionation facility increased approximately 1,000 bbl/day in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the prior quarter largely driven by increased truck-in supply and stronger NGL pricing.

Due to the recent improvement in AECO gas prices, the Corporation continues to see increased activity in the Deep Basin area near the BRC, which has led to the tie-in of additional raw gas volumes to the BRC from a mid-sized producer which came online in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tidewater continues to work diligently with producers to improve netbacks by fully utilizing the BRC's facilities.

Natural Gas Storage

Tidewater operates natural gas storage reservoirs at three different facilities: Dimsdale Paddy A (Pipestone Gas Storage Facility), Brazeau Nisku F, and Brazeau Nisku A. The Pipestone Gas Storage Facility and Brazeau Nisku A are owned through joint ventures with a private Canadian entity and are accounted for as equity investments.

The third quarter of 2020 demonstrated fair levels of market volatility which allowed the assets to perform well. July was characterized by stable and low pricing, mostly in the $1.70/Mcf to $2.10/Mcf range, allowing for consistent maximum injections. August was characterized by increasing price levels, combined with more pronounced backwardation in the forward curve allowing for structuring of paid injection deferrals to future periods. September generally saw spot prices decline over the month, starting in the $2.67/Mcf range and returning to sub $2.10/Mcf levels as the Corporation maintained maximum injections.

Operationally, all facilities performed well, with Pipestone Gas Storage facilities once again demonstrating daily injection rates in excess of forecasts in its first injection season following the 2019 expansion.

The Pipestone Gas Storage Facility is fully contracted with take-or-pay contracts spanning up to eight-years with multiple investment grade counterparties. The facility represents a significant step forward in Tidewater's fee-for-service gas storage business and offers producers at the Pipestone Gas Plant significant optionality where the plant has three egress solutions including connections to the TC Energy and Alliance systems and gas storage.

Similarly, both Brazeau Nisku A and Brazeau Nisku F storage pools have continued to build inventories through the latter half of the injection season while continuing to meet the Pioneer Pipeline delivery obligations and realizing liquids value benefit through cycling.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

During 2019, Tidewater commissioned three of the largest capital projects in the Corporation's history related to the Pioneer Pipeline, Pipestone Gas Plant and Pipestone Gas Storage Facility. The Corporation's focus in 2020 is on small-scale optimization and commissioning projects.

Tidewater's focus over the next 12 months is to employ the related cashflow generated from its 2019 large completed capital projects and PGR, as well as proceeds from the Pioneer Transaction, towards deleveraging with a target net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.0x – 3.5x following the closing of the Pioneer Transaction. To date, Tidewater has not committed to a significant capital program in 2021, however continues to evaluate smaller capital projects with the potential to generate returns in excess of 50%.

ABOUT TIDEWATER

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, trucks, export terminals, storage and downstream facilities.

Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to possible events, conditions or financial performance of the Corporation based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "projection", "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements, however no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon by investors.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to:

targeted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.0x to 3.5x with the closing of the Pioneer Transaction;

expected volatility of financial markets and commodity prices into 2021;

guidance with respect to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA;

continued consistent performance of the Corporation's facilities into 2021;

the pace of reintegration of the Corporation's workforce to its business offices;

forecasted payout ratio and the projected use of Distributable Cash Flow to reduce leverage;

projections with respect to net debt to Adjusted EBITDA subsequent to the completion of the Pioneer Transaction;

the Corporation's continuing evaluation of opportunities to develop future low-carbon fuel and renewable energy projects at the PGR and expansion and optimization opportunities at the PGR;

anticipated closing of a transaction to sell the Pioneer Pipeline to ATCO, the sale of certain ancillary assets to TransAlta Corporation, the Corporation's expectations regarding timing to close such transactions, the Corporation's expectations regarding receipt of regulatory approval for such transactions;

anticipated integration of the Pioneer Pipeline into NGTL's and ATCO's Alberta integrated natural gas transmission systems;

projected use of proceeds from the sale of the Pioneer Pipeline;

projections with respect to the returns on proposed small capital projects;

the Corporation's expectations to receive IT-S service at the BRC that will attract new, creditworthy storage customers that will create new expansion opportunities to increase storage capacity;

the Corporation's focus on generating cash flow, increasing liquidity and reducing leverage;

the Corporation's reiteration of guidance of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020;

forecasts with respect to future environmental and climate change compliance obligation costs;

Tidewater's expectations to pay dividends from distributable cash flow; and

expectations that net cash provided by operating activities, cash flow generated from growth projects and cash available from Tidewater's Senior Credit Facility and other sources of financing will be sufficient to meet its obligations and financial commitments and will provide sufficient funding for anticipated capital expenditures.

Such forward-looking statements of information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. In addition to other assumptions identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things:

Tidewater's ability to execute on its business plan;

the timely receipt of all governmental and regulatory approvals sought by the Corporation including with respect to the anticipated sale of the Pioneer Pipeline;

that any third-party projects relating to the Corporation's divestitures will be sanctioned and completed as expected;

that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts;

the amount of future liabilities relating to lawsuits and environmental incidents and the availability of coverage under the Corporation's insurance policies;

that there are no unforeseen material changes related to the Corporation's planned divestitures and that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner;

Husky volume demands from the PGR are consistent with forecasts;

that formal agreements with counterparties will be executed in circumstances where letters of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater and that such transactions will close as expected;

the amount of future liabilities relating to lawsuits and environmental incidents;

oil and gas industry expectation and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity;

the Corporation's ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner;

assumptions regarding amount of operating costs to be incurred;

that there are no unforeseen material costs relating to the facilities which are not recoverable from customers;

distributable cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities are consistent with expectations;

the ability to obtain additional financing on satisfactory terms;

the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects;

the ability of Tidewater to successfully market its products; and

the Corporation's future debt levels and the ability of the Corporation to repay its debt when due.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including but not limited to:

changes in demand for refined products;

general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates stock market volatility and supply/demand trends;

activities of producers and customers and overall industry activity levels;

failure to negotiate and conclude any required commercial agreements;

non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms;

failure to execute formal agreements with counterparties in circumstances where letters of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater;

failure to close transactions as contemplated and in accordance with negotiated terms;

the regulatory environment and decisions and First Nations and landowner consultation requirements;

risks and impacts related to widespread epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, including COVID-19;

climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation;

that receipt of third party, regulatory, environmental and governmental approvals and consents relating to Tidewater's capital projects can be obtained on the necessary terms and in a timely manner;

that the resolution of any particular legal proceedings could have an adverse effect on the Corporation's operating results or financial performance;

the ability to secure land and water, including obtaining and maintaining land access rights;

operational matters, including potential hazards inherent in the Corporation's operations and the effectiveness of health, safety, environmental and integrity programs;

actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government regulation, tariffs and taxation;

changes in operating and capital costs, including fluctuations in input costs;

environmental risks and hazards, including risks inherent in the transportation of NGLs which may create liabilities to the Corporation in excess of the Corporation's insurance coverage, if any;

actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of the Corporation's assets;

reliance on key relationships and agreements;

construction and engineering variables associated with capital projects, including the availability of contractors, engineering and construction services, accuracy of estimates and schedules, and the performance of contractors;

the availability of capital on acceptable terms;

changes in the credit-worthiness of counterparties;

adverse claims made in respect of the Corporation's properties or assets;

risks and liabilities associated with the transportation of dangerous goods;

risks and liabilities resulting from derailments;

effects of weather conditions;

technology and security risks, including cybersecurity;

potential losses which would stem from any disruptions in production, including work stoppages or other labour difficulties, or disruptions in the transportation network on which the Corporation is reliant;

technical and processing problems, including the availability of equipment and access to properties;

changes in gas composition; and

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of recently completed acquisitions.

The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Corporation's operations or financial results are included in the Corporation's most recent AIF and in other documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release is intended to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Tidewater's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Tidewater that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors related to COVID-19. These known and unknown risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and impacts related to widespread epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, including COVID-19; demand for refined products related thereto; ‎the possibility that governmental policies or laws may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld; failure to negotiate and conclude any required commercial agreements; non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; failure to execute formal agreements with counterparties in circumstances where letter of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater; failure to close transactions as contemplated and in accordance with negotiated terms; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Tidewater has entered in respect of its business; construction delays, labour and material shortages; technology and cyber security risks; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Tidewater's public disclosure documents including, among other things, those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Tidewater's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of Tidewater as of November 11, 2020. A financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future of Tidewater. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The purpose of the future-oriented financial information contained herein including but not limited to future periods of net income and Adjusted EBITDA is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected future financial results for the purpose of evaluating the performance of Tidewater's business for future periods. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The results and conclusions of these assessments, along with the known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above, could impact Tidewater's estimates and the information related to such future periods contained herein and any such impact could be material.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses, non-cash items, transaction costs, lease payments under IFRS 16 Leases, items that are considered non-recurring in nature and the Corporation's proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments.

Tidewater's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it provides an indication of results generated from the Corporation's operating activities prior to financing, taxation and non-recurring/non-cash impairment charges occurring outside the normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to set objectives, make operating and capital investment decisions, monitor debt covenants and assess performance. In addition to its use by management, Tidewater also believes Adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by security analysts, investors and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation and other companies in the midstream industry. Investors should be cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to earnings, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation's performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations.

"Distributable cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as net cash used in operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring expenses and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Deducted from distributable cash flow are maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds as they are ongoing recurring expenditures. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation's acquisition and disposition activity. It also excludes non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater's ongoing operations.

Management of the Corporation believes distributable cash flow is a useful metric for investors when assessing the amount of cash flow generated from normal operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of Tidewater's most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

