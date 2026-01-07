TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES LONG-TERM GAS HANDLING AND NGL SUPPLY AND FRACTIONATION AGREEMENTS AT THE BRAZEAU RIVER COMPLEX

(TSX: TWM)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into long-term agreements for gas handling and NGL supply and fractionation (collectively, the "Agreements") at the Brazeau River Complex (the "BRC").

Under the Agreements, Tidewater will process up to 75MMcf/d of natural gas (comprised of approximately 65MMcf/d and approximately 10MMcf/d of renewed and newly contracted volumes, respectively) at the BRC sourced from dedicated facilities, and will receive the marketing rights to the ethane, propane and butane derived from such processing, for initial terms of approximately five (5) years (the "Initial Term"), which may continue thereafter on an evergreen basis. Tidewater will receive processing fees and NGL handling fees that are in line with current market rates and fixed for the term of the Agreements, subject to annual inflationary increases.

The BRC, located in the West Pembina region in central Alberta, offers a full suite of services to producers, including 180 MMcf/d of deep cut natural gas processing capacity, NGL and condensate pipeline connections, approximately 10,000 bbls/d of NGL fractionation capacity, truck loading and offloading facilities, physical natural gas storage facilities, and two natural gas transportation connections.

"These are important agreements for Tidewater as they provide significant natural gas volume to the BRC from dedicated facilities on a long-term basis. The BRC processing and fractionation capacity is highly contracted and discussions are ongoing with multiple interested parties to contract the remaining capacity at the BRC" said Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer of Tidewater.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to profitably grow and create shareholder value in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its operations include downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable products and services to customers across North America. Tidewater is a majority shareholder of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://www.tidewatermidstream.com.

OPERATIONAL DEFINITIONS

"MMcf/d" means million cubic feet per day.

"bbl/d" means barrels per day.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential of the Agreements continuing past the Initial Term, the contracting of the remaining capacity at the BRC and the Corporation's business objectives.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions which management of the Corporation believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation is under no obligation (and the Corporation expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Corporation has made assumptions regarding the potential of the Agreements continuing past the Initial Term and the ability of the Corporation to contract the remaining capacity at the BRC.

Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the term of the Agreements and the contracted capacity at the BRC. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. In addition, the Corporation is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Corporation's most recent management's discussion and analysis.

All the forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by the cautionary statements herein. Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and management's assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by the Corporation with Canadian securities commissions available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact: Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Email: [email protected]; Ian Quartly, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Email: [email protected]