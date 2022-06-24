TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Jun 24, 2022, 17:22 ET

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Company") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Tidewater: (i) elected Joel MacLeod, Douglas Fraser, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, Robert Colcleugh, ‎Michael Salamon, Neil McCarron and Gail Yester‎ to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Tidewater's auditors; (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan; and (iv) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For  

Votes Withheld  

% Withheld  

Joel A. MacLeod

207,406,923

98.759

2,607,194

1.241

Douglas Fraser

205,967,707

98.073

4,046,410

1.927

Margaret (Greta) Raymond     

197,012,005

93.809

13,002,112

6.191

Robert Colcleugh

209,645,317

99.824

368,800

0.176

Michael J. Salamon

195,393,007

93.038

14,621,110

6.962

Neil McCarron

160,565,583

76.455

49,448,534

23.545

Gail Yester

207,501,041

98.803

2,513,076

1.197






Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on SEDAR.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables"), a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS".

For further information: Tom Hems, Director of Investor Relations, Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: 587.392.3331, Email: [email protected]

