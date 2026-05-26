TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

(TSX: TWM)

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual general and special meeting of holders of common shares ("Shares") of the Corporation held virtually on May 26, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 10,229,390 Shares representing 46.918% percent of the outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The holders of Shares: (i) fixed the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at six; (ii) elected Thomas Dea, Jeremy Baines, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, ‎Michael J. Salamon, Neil McCarron and David Smith‎ as directors of the Corporation; (iii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP as Tidewater's auditors; (iv) approved the unallocated stock options under the amended and restated stock option plan of the Corporation; and (v) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Thomas Dea 9,667,731 99.012 % 96,480 0.988 % Jeremy Baines 9,749,529 99.850 % 14,682 0.150 % Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond 9,740,537 99.758 % 23,674 0.242 % Michael J. Salamon 9,740,531 99.757 % 23,680 0.243 % Neil McCarron 9,741,216 99.764 % 22,995 0.236 % David Smith 9,742,574 99.778 % 21,637 0.222 %

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2026 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on SEDAR+.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American gas processing, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), petroleum refining, and renewables markets. The Corporation's strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition, development and operation of strategically located conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude oil, refined products, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater's downstream assets supply refined products to a niche market and provide an asset base for renewables initiatives. The key downstream assets include the Prince George Refinery (the "PGR"), the sole light oil refinery within the interior British Columbia market, and the renewable diesel & renewable hydrogen complex (the "HDRD Complex") owned by Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables"). The PGR refines crude oil feedstock into gasoline and diesel and is where the Corporation's co-processing activities take place. The HDRD Complex is also located in Prince George, adjacent to the PGR. Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables, a multi-faceted energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS".

Tidewater's key midstream assets include: the Brazeau River Complex, a full-service natural gas and NGL processing facility with natural gas storage pools, and the Ram River Gas Plant, a sour natural gas processing facility with sulfur handling solutions and rail connections.

SOURCE Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

For further information: Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Email: [email protected]; Ian Quartly, Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Email: [email protected]