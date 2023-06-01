TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

(TSX:TWM)

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual general and special meeting of holders of common shares ("Shares") of the Corporation held in Calgary, Alberta on May 31, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 271,641,616 Shares representing 63.94 percent of the outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The holders of Shares: (i) set the number of directors at seven; (ii) elected Thomas Dea, Robert Colcleugh, Doug Fraser, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, ‎Michael Salamone, Neil McCarron, and Gail Yester‎ as directors of the Corporation; (iii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP as Tidewater's auditors; (iv) approved the amended and restated stock option plan of the Corporation and the unallocated stock options thereunder; and (v) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Thomas Dea 259,682,997 95.943 10,982,111 4.057 Robert Colcleugh 257,947,514 95.301 12,717,594 4.699 Doug Fraser 258,481,573 95.499 12,183,535 4.501 Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond 219,939,093 81.259 50,726,015 18.741 Michael J. Salamon 247,765,178 91.539 22,899,930 8.461 Neil McCarron 232,422,759 85.871 38,242,349 14.129 Gail Yester 257,791,583 95.244 12,873,525 4.756



Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated April 17, 2023 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on SEDAR.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables"), a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS".

For further information: Scott Bauman, Director, Capital Markets, Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: 587.392.7701, Email: [email protected]