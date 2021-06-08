TidalScale Announces International Reseller Agreement with R2i

TidalScale adds R2i to reseller network to expand presence of software-defined server technology throughout Canadian client base

News Summary:

TidalScale announces reseller agreement with R2i, a leading services provider that empowers clients to maximize their productivity through cutting-edge technologies and highly secure cloud computing solutions

With this agreement, R2i is immediately enabled to deliver TidalScale's software-defined server technology to their Canadian client network

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces a reseller agreement with R2i, a leader in cutting-edge infrastructure solutions and services in Canada.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run large-scale database or analytics workloads (e.g., Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. They are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes, on premises or in the cloud.

R2i is a leading services provider that helps clients maximize their business productivity through implementing cutting-edge technologies and highly secure cloud computing solutions. R2i is particularly known for their deep expertise in data center configuration, cloud infrastructure, managed services, and digital transformation. Their client network spans over 150 companies. They have received 100+ certifications, and were also recognized as the first IBM Platinum partner in Quebec.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO, TidalScale

"R2i has built an impressive client network and strong credibility in the market they operate in. We're excited to establish this reseller agreement with them and expand market penetration of software-defined servers even further throughout Canada. R2i clients will benefit tremendously from our solution that delivers 25X faster deployment, up to 2.5X higher performance, HALF the TCO, and unparalleled agility."

Benoit Martel, President, R2i

"R2i and TidalScale have come together to offer uniquely differentiated value to our client base. With TidalScale's software-defined server technology, our clients can now run their largest database workloads at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional proprietary appliances. R2i's experienced technical team will assist customers in implementing the solution either on premises or in the cloud."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments. Customers include leading Global 1000 enterprises. Read the case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

