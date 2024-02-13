Thunderpick Announces Record-Breaking USD 1 Million Counter-Strike 2 Tournament

Thunderpick World Championship 2024 Kicks Off April 1 with Largest Ever Sportsbook Prize Pool

BERLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform, today announced the Thunderpick World Championship 2024, a global professional CS2 tournament with a record-setting USD 1 Million prize pool. The tournament will commence on April 1, 2024, with the world finals in late October 2024.

Following the success of Thunderpick World Championship 2023 - which ended with an exciting FaZe Clan 2-0 win in the Grand Finals - Thunderpick is once again bringing together the best players and teams in the world to compete for a prize pool totaling USD 1 Million, the biggest sportsbook prize pool ever up for grabs, again.

"The Thunderpick World Championship 2024 will be one of the most exciting tournaments of the year, featuring some of the top talent in the world of CS2. We are thrilled to offer a prize that is almost double the amount of our 2023 record-setting $600,000 Bitcoin pool, and this time in cold hard cash," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy for Thunderpick. "This tournament not only underscores our dedication to the diverse and growing esports community but also marks a new milestone in our event series. Expect intense competition and high-quality gameplay that will captivate fans and players around the world."

Thunderpick World Championship will host six qualifier rounds across three global regions - Europe, North America, and for the first time, South America. Additional details regarding the schedule for the qualifier rounds will be available on the Thunderpick website. All qualifying competitions will be held remotely in their respective regions.

In a strategic collaboration, Thunderpick has renewed its partnership with GRID as the official esports services provider and data partner. GRID's comprehensive suite, featuring cutting-edge tournament tools, data visualization, and robust infrastructure, will be pivotal in enhancing the integrity, security, and commercial potential of the Thunderpick CS2 World Championship 2024.

"Thunderpick has significantly contributed to growing the sustainability of the CS2 esports scene and we're proud to support this tournament with the GRID Esports Solutions," said Fabian Logemann, Head of Tournament Operations, GRID. "Our team is looking forward to supporting this world-class CS2 championship series again, providing tournament services, and important data-points behind every incredible play to come."

About Thunderpick

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

