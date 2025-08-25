Thryv Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid, Spain

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that Dr. Saumya Das will present compelling new preclinical results on its lead compound, THRV-1268, at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place August 29 – September 1, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. In addition to Thryv's data presentation, research conducted by the European Joint Programme on Rare Diseases (EJPRD) will also be featured at ESC 2025. The collaborative research with one of Thryv's SGK1 inhibitors provides extensive evidence for the role of SGK1 inhibition in Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), through its effect on late sodium current and action potential duration in preclinical models of LQTS.

THRV-1268 is a best-in-class, highly selective SGK1 (serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1) inhibitor with the potential to transform the treatment landscape for Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), heart failure, and atrial fibrillation—three serious cardiac conditions with urgent unmet medical needs.

Thryv's presentation will spotlight results from a Transaortic Constriction (TAC) preclinical model with both THRV-1268 and Jardiance® (empagliflozin) – an SGLT2 inhibitor currently used as part of guideline directed medical therapy for individuals with heart failure. These breakthrough findings for both SGK1 monotherapy and in combination with SGLT2i inhibition strengthen the scientific case for SGK1 inhibition as a powerful strategy against inflammation and fibrosis-driven cardiac remodeling—critical pathways in heart failure and related disorders.

Presentation Details

Title: THRV-1268, a novel and potent SGK1 inhibitor, improved adverse cardiac remodeling beyond empagliflozin, an SGLT2 inhibitor, by reducing inflammation and fibrosis mechanisms in heart failure

Presenter: Saumya Das, MD, PHD, Co-Director, Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, Massachusetts General Hospital

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 1:15 – 2:00 p.m. CET

1:15 – Location: Station 4 (Research Gateway)

Station 4 (Research Gateway) Format: Moderated e-Poster

Moderated e-Poster Session Link: SGLT2 Inhibitors in Heart Failure Prevention and Treatment – ESC365

Title: SGK1 inhibition shortens action potential duration and exerts anti-arrhythmic effects in LQT3 mice and LQT2 rabbits by reducing enhanced late sodium current

Presenter: Simona Casini, Amsterdam University Medical Centre (AUMC)

Simona Casini, Amsterdam University Medical Centre (AUMC) Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:25 – 2:15 p.m. CET

1:25 – Location: Science Box 4 (Research Gateway)

Science Box 4 (Research Gateway) Format: Abstract Session

Abstract Session Session Link: Molecular and Cellular Drivers of Arrhythmia – ESC365

About Thyrv's SGK1 Inhibitors

Thryv Therapeutics is advancing a series of potent and selective SGK1 (serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1) inhibitors that target the underlying causes of electrical and structural remodelling which leads to cardiac conditions such as Long QT Syndrome, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.

In cardiometabolic diseases, SGK1 plays a critical role in driving pathological processes, including inflammation, structural remodeling, electrical remodeling and fibrosis, which can play a significant role in the development of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

Media Inquiries: [email protected] | 514 973 0915