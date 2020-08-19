Thrio Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Establishing itself in the Contact Center Market with its Emerging Technology-powered Growth

"Thrio's CCaaS platform features leading native process automation capabilities, inbound and outbound voice engines, a complete suite of digital channels such as email, chat, SMS, social, and a range of built-in AI tools. The platform offers fully containerized deployment, management, scaling, and redundancy with near 100 percent uptime," said Nancy Jamison Industry Director. "For work-at-home agents, it leverages WebRTC but also enables them to log on through mobile devices and accept calls when connectivity options are limited. The platform comes pre-integrated with key CRM providers, and offers numerous open APIs for extensibility."

The company's ability to innovate to specifically address customers' unique needs is a key strength, while its use of AI and process automation too has proved highly attractive to customers. The CCaaS platform comprises three core components - Thrio Digital, Thrio Voice, and ThrioNPA. In addition to developing these smart products, it supports green initiatives and focuses on customer-led developments.

As a customer-led company, Thrio provides sessions with key executives and development staff to help drive their development roadmaps. It's well thought out customer service options match the service levels of far more experienced companies, setting it apart from its peers. For example, it provides free standard support as well as two optional services: a premium support model as well as an innovation lab. This supports subscribers' accelerated development of priority features for a flat monthly fee as opposed to unpredictable professional services charges.

"Thrio's Innovation Lab enables it to expedite its development of features and enhancements that customers demand. Significantly, it allows customers to participate in ideation sessions with senior leaders, as well as offers access to engineering," noted Jamison. "Its flexible pricing options, customer obsession, and technology expertise have helped it compete alongside industry majors and prepare for accelerated growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

