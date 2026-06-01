Thousands Step Forward for We Walk UHNITED Presented by Rogers in Support of Life-Changing Care at University Health Network

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Over 4,000 community members, patients, supporters, staff, and volunteers gathered at Toronto General Hospital for the second annual We Walk UHNITED presented by Rogers, raising over $1 million to support research, innovation and patient care across University Health Network (UHN).

We Walk UHNITED starting line. Photo Credit: Andrew Downs. (CNW Group/UHN Foundation)

The 5km walk, including a 2km accessible route, concluded with the iconic We Walk UHNITED block party, featuring inspiring patient stories, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and appearances from community ambassadors and supporters, all helping to shine a spotlight on the impact of philanthropy at Canada's #1 hospital. With Kardinal Offishall as official DJ, Dwayne Gretzky as headline performer, and other Canadian celebrities like Spencer West and more in attendance, the event was a renowned success and true testament to the power of community.

"Seeing thousands of people show up to support life-changing care, research and education at Canada's #1 hospital was incredibly moving and is a true testament to the power of community," said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "Every step taken today helps us continue pushing the boundaries of medicine and delivering hope to patients and families across Canada and beyond, and is a reminder that when we work together, we are changing the future of healthcare."

Now in its second year, We Walk UHNITED continues to grow as a signature community event, reinforcing the vital role of philanthropy in enabling innovation. As demand for specialized care continues to grow, community driven initiatives like We Walk UHNITED play an essential role in driving progress and improving outcomes for patients and families. Whether contributions are large or small, every act of generosity helps move research forward and brings hope to patients today and in the future.

"Events like We Walk UHNITED show the very best of Toronto, with thousands of people coming together in support of world-class care, research and innovation at University Health Network," said Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto. "When community, patients, healthcare workers and volunteers walk side by side, they are not just raising funds, they are helping improve care and outcomes for people in Toronto and across the country. This is what it looks like when a city comes together to support a healthier future for everyone."

We Walk UHNITED was made possible through the support of volunteers, staff, patients and the entire community who donated and participated. Sponsors include Rogers, Globe and Mail, ABBVIE, and more. Fundraising will remain open until June 30 at wewalkUHNITED.ca.

To view photos from the event please click here.

More about UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital, UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab, West Park Healthcare Centre and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: Donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for and changing the status quo of health care – helping to recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, complete transformational capital projects, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

SOURCE UHN Foundation

Media Contact: Olivia Monardo, 14166690638, [email protected]