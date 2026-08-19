Thousands of municipal leaders use their collective voice during 2026 AMO Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Over 3,600 municipal leaders, provincial and federal representatives, sector partners and stakeholders from 444 municipalities across Ontario wrapped up four days of productive and lively meetings at the 2026 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference. Together, participants discussed the most pressing issues facing communities and the escalating pressures on municipal services, while sharing solutions and advancing opportunities for collaboration.

Highlights of this year's conference:

New federal/provincial infrastructure funding

The conference kicked off on Sunday with a joint federal and provincial announcement of $1 billion combined federal/provincial funding through a new Canada–Ontario Partnership to Build funding stream. It targets municipalities that do not levy development charges and provides funding for growth as well as asset renewal.

Applications open for next round of sport and recreation funding

Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday in a speech to delegates that applications are now open for the next round of Ontario's $500-million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund (CSRIF).

Municipal Accountability Act regulations

The province launched consultations on proposed regulations needed to fulfill the promise of code of conduct legislation passed in the spring. The regulatory package includes potential elements of the standard code, standard processes for municipal Integrity Commissioners to follow, and requirements around education and training for both Integrity Commissioners and municipal officials.

Popular sessions: Emerging issues in the sector

The conference program explored some of the most urgent challenges facing communities, with a focus on shared solutions and leading-edge approaches. Maing stage remarks and popular sessions highlighted the need for action on:

Housing, Homelessness and Supportive Housing: Municipalities are facing growing pressure to address housing affordability and homelessness, while responding to increasingly complex needs. Sessions explored how stronger partnerships across governments, health and housing providers, and the non-profit, co-operative and private sectors can accelerate housing supply and improve outcomes.

Municipalities are facing growing pressure to address housing affordability and homelessness, while responding to increasingly complex needs. Sessions explored how stronger partnerships across governments, health and housing providers, and the non-profit, co-operative and private sectors can accelerate housing supply and improve outcomes. Protecting Democracy and Local Governance: Strong local democracy depends on transparent, accountable decision-making and the ability of communities to shape their own futures. Delegates explored how municipalities can navigate changes to local governance while protecting local voices and effective municipal leadership.

AMO members elect new President and Board

Riley Brockington, an Ottawa Councillor and a long-time Executive member will represent AMO for the next two years. "The province is asking municipalities to do more than ever before," Brockington said. "We continue to face pressures from homelessness, aging infrastructure, housing growth, emergency services, climate resilience, and a municipal funding model that simply hasn't kept pace with the responsibilities placed on local government."

"Residents don't care which order of government is responsible. They just want problems solved," he added. "And when those problems arrive, they arrive at our council chambers. That reality isn't sustainable."

AMO welcomes the incoming 2026-2028 Board Members and thanks them for standing up for municipalities in Ontario.

MOU signed with Anishinabek Nation

This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is one of the commitments set out in the AMO Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan. It creates a formal framework for AMO and the Anishinabek Nation to identify shared priorities, exchange perspectives and work together to advance common goals through advocacy and sector leadership. We believe this will lead to stronger advocacy, deeper understanding, and more informed approaches to the issues that matter to both Anishinabek Nation communities and municipalities.

Winners announced for innovation awards

The Peter J. Marshall Municipal Innovation Award recognizes municipal governments demonstrating excellence in the use of innovative approaches to improve efficiency and generate effectiveness through alternative service delivery initiatives and partnerships. Congratulations to this year's winners who were announced at the Conference:

City of Brampton - Smart Parks: Transforming Municipal Services Through Data, Innovation, and Real-Time Access

- Smart Parks: Transforming Municipal Services Through Data, Innovation, and Real-Time Access Municipality of Chatham-Kent - Pathways on Park Transitional Cabin Project

- Pathways on Park Transitional Cabin Project Town of Minto and Town of Niagara-on-the-Lakes - Municipal Shared Equipment Model.

SOURCE Association of Municipalities of Ontario

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