MALLORYTOWN, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

Starting on May 19, Thousand Islands National Park officially opens for the 2023 summer visitor season. This year, Thousand Islands National Park will be offering the opportunity to stay overnight in an oTENTik or waterfront campsite, hike beautiful trails and learn about at-risk species with the Species At-Risk Diaries mobile guided tours available through the Parks Canada App.

National parks and national marine conservation areas are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. There are countless opportunities to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors at these treasured places. This season, reserve your overnight stay in an oTENTik at Mallorytown Landing, paddle over to an island campsite, enjoy boating, docking and mooring amongst the islands, hike the mainland trails at Jones Creek and Landons Bay, and enjoy engaging visitor programs at Thousand Islands National Park. Visit the Thousand Islands National Park website for more information.

Hours of operation

Mallorytown Landing Visitor Centre Office and Washrooms:

May 19 to September 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jones Creek Trails:

May 19 to October 9, 2023

Landons Bay Trails:

May 19 to October 9, 2023

If you're still looking to make plans this summer, consider spending the night to rest and recharge! Parks Canada's Reservation Service allows visitors to plan their trips to a wide variety of national parks and national historic sites across Canada with confidence, ease, and knowledge that they have a guaranteed spot waiting for them. If your favourite spot is booked on your preferred days, check back regularly for cancellations, or plan your visit for less busy periods like during the week or the shoulder seasons. To book a stay, please visit the Parks Canada website at reservation.pc.gc.ca or call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).

To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website. Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

The Parks Canada team at Thousand Islands National Park is excited to welcome new and returning guests back to experience everything the park has to offer.

Quotes

"As we near summertime, I encourage everyone to connect with nature and culture and make lasting memories at Thousand Islands National Park. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer where Canadians and visitors to Canada can explore nature and learn about Canada's history. The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada has something for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The visitor season coming into full swing at Parks Canada's administered places is always an exciting time of year. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to provide visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Thousand Islands National Park to create lasting memories!"

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

As a small, protected area in the heart of the Thousand Islands, Thousand Islands National Park works to promote sustainable recreation while protecting the land and wildlife that make the area a popular tourist destination. The park is in an area of rich biodiversity and is home to many species at risk.

Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series, entitled ReCollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series, entitled . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Parks Canada administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

