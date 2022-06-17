One in six Canadians experiences infertility; Organon Canada continues to work with partners to advocate for patients for increased access to care

KIRKLAND, QC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN) a global women's healthcare company, recognizes this World Infertility Awareness Month as an opportunity to highlight the importance of access to reproductive healthcare. Through listening and empowering aspiring parents, Organon aims to:

Acknowledge and bring light to the barriers to fertility

Help break down barriers to fertility

Advocate for and support aspiring parents through their unique journey to creating a family.

Roughly 1 in 6 Canadian couples experiences infertility[i], and often, the women bear the burden of stigma and blame, even though people of all genders can experience it[ii]. Organon encourages those who have experienced - or continue to experience - barriers to fertility to speak openly if comfortable to help break the stigma and raise awareness for those striving to create the family they desire.

"We know the fertility journey can encompass a range of emotional, physical, clinical, financial, and legal twists and turns, and rarely follows one straight path. We are committed to improving the fertility experience for aspiring parents facing challenges conceiving," said Amy Cairns, Executive Director, Women's Health & Established Brands at Organon Canada.

With the help of innovations in reproductive medicine, such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF,) intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI,) intrauterine insemination (IUI,) egg and sperm donation, egg freezing and surrogacy, an increasing number of families around the world can grow.

Canadians should be able to grow their family, despite their location, financial circumstance, sexual orientation, gender, relationship status or cultural background. Connecting with others who have experienced or are experiencing similar barriers can help identify the right approach and next steps in their journey.

"Fertility Matters Canada is dedicated to empowering Canadians to reach their reproductive health goals by providing support, awareness, information and education and promoting equal access to fertility treatments," said Carolynn Dubé, Executive Director of Fertility Matters Canada. "As we look to continue raising awareness, working alongside various partners such as Organon Canada helps strengthen our voices and patient experience. Together we are one step closer to breaking down barriers to fertility."

Along with Fertility Matters Canada, Organon firmly advocates for an inclusive and personalized approach to fertility treatment, care and support, regardless of sexual orientation and marital status.

For more information on infertility awareness and the work Organon is doing to support aspiring parents in Canada, visit www.organon.ca.

For more information on support groups and the work Fertility Matters Canada is doing to support those experiencing barriers to fertility in Canada, visit www.fertilitymatters.ca.

