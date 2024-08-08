Thinkific to Present at the 44th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced that Thinkific's CEO and Founder, Greg Smith, will be presenting at the 44th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

A webcast of management's presentation will be available on the Thinkific website under the Events section at Thinkific Labs Inc. - Events & Presentations - Events .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for creators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

