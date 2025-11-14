Thinkific Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific", the "Company", "we", or "our") (TSX: THNC), a leading commerce platform, announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted our Notice of Intention (the "Notice") to renew our Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

Under the NCIB, we can purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 3,395,023 common shares in the capital of Thinkific ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of November 5, 2025, being the last trading day prior to the submission of the initial Notice to the TSX. The NCIB will commence on November 19, 2025, and terminate on November 18, 2026, or earlier if the maximum number of Shares under the NCIB have been purchased or if the NCIB has been terminated. As of November 5, 2025, Thinkific had a total of 67,900,467 Shares issued and outstanding.

Under the NCIB, other than purchases made under a block purchase exception in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX, Thinkific may acquire, from time to time, up to 12,234 Shares per day on the TSX, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares for the period from May 1, 2025 to October 31, 2025, being 48,936 Shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX, and/or permitted alternative Canadian trading systems, at prevailing market prices or such other prices as permitted under the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. All Shares purchased by Thinkific under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Under the prior NCIB that commenced on November 12, 2024 and expired November 11, 2025, Thinkific sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 2,355,810 Shares through the facilities of the TSX, and/or permitted alternative Canadian trading systems for cancellation. For the period from commencement of the prior NCIB up to and including November 5, 2025, we repurchased an aggregate 1,262,116 Shares for approximately CAD$3.2 million, including commission, at a volume weighted average price of CAD$2.45 per Share.

We believe that when a disconnect exists between the share price and the intrinsic value of the business, like today, an NCIB can increase shareholder value and per share growth. Further, we believe that current market conditions provide opportunities for the Company to acquire Shares at attractive prices. In our view, having the option to opportunistically repurchase Shares could be an effective use of the Company's cash resources and could be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. It would both enhance liquidity for shareholders seeking to sell and provide an increase in the proportionate interests of shareholders wishing to maintain their positions.

In connection with the NCIB, we intend to enter into an automatic share purchase plan (the "ASPP") on or about November 19, 2025, with an independent broker (the "Broker") in order to facilitate purchases of the Shares under the NCIB. Under the ASPP, the Broker may purchase Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be active in the market due to its internal trading blackout periods, insider trading laws or otherwise ("Blackout Purchases"). Trading limits and other parameters for automatic purchases of the Shares under the ASPP will be pre-determined between Thinkific and the Broker in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and applicable securities laws. In addition to Blackout Purchases, Thinkific may, while not in possession of material undisclosed information and other than during a blackout period, instruct the Broker to effect purchases of Shares from time to time pursuant to the ASPP.

To the knowledge of Thinkific, no director or senior officer of the Company currently intends to sell any Shares under the NCIB. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of TSX may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person change or any such person makes a decision unrelated to these normal course purchases. The benefits to any such person whose Shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Shares are purchased.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue -- all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers -- including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog -- have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements'"). Forward-looking statements are based on Thinkific's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made in light of information available to it at the time such forward-looking statements are made and considers Thinkific's experience and its perception of trends. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding its intention to make an NCIB and enter into an ASPP, the reasons for the NCIB, the timing and amount of purchases under the NCIB and the ASPP and the cancellation of the Shares purchased under the NCIB. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other companies with online learning products and some that are unique to Thinkific. Thinkific's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

The Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 5, 2025, and other documents filed by it from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe in greater detail the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

For further information: Media: [email protected]; IR: [email protected]