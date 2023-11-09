Thinkific to Present at TD Securities 2023 Technology Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference held on November 20-21, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer, Greg Smith and Chief Financial Officer, Corinne Hua will present the company's recently announced third-quarter financial results along with an operational update followed by a discussion on the company's 2023 guidance. Mr. Smith and Ms. Hua will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors prior to her presentation which will take place on November 20th at 3.10pm ET.

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]; IR Contact: [email protected]