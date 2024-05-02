Thinkific To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences in May, 2024:

19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10:15AM ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of this event will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 12.0

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Location: Toronto, ON

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for creators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For further information, please visit Thinkific.com .

