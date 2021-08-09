Thinkific to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, will participate in the Canaccord Global Growth Conference and the BMO 2021 Technology Summit in August 2021.

Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific, will discuss the Company's technology platform, products and strategy on the following dates:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 , 1:00 pm ET - Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

, - Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Tuesday, August 24, 2021 , 3:00 pm ET - BMO 2021 Technology Summit

The conference presentations will be accessible on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations .



About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .



