Thinkific to Participate at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell digital learning products today announced that it will be participating at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on May 22, 2025.

Greg Smith, Founder and CEO, will participate at a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. To schedule a meeting with Thinkific, please contact your representative at CIBC or Investor Relations at [email protected]

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for customers and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products — from courses to communities — and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active customers earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

