Thinkific to Participate at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced that Thinkific will be participating at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2025.

Greg Smith, Founder and CEO, and Corinne Hua, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative at Needham or Investor Relations at [email protected]

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for creators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

