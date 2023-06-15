Thinkific to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 22, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will hold its Annual General Meeting, followed by a presentation from CEO and Co-Founder, Greg Smith, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders can attend the Meeting online at: https://meetnow.global/MNVAJ6J . Login as a shareholder using the control number on your proxy to participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.

Guests are welcome to listen to the proceedings by registering at: https://meetnow.global/MNVAJ6J .

The Management Information Circular is available on SEDAR.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products—from courses to communities—and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

