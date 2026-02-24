Thinkific Launches Thinker: An AI Assistant That Personalizes Learner Support at Scale

Always-on AI assistant learns from your proprietary content and courses to deliver personalized recommendations, instant answers, and scalable learner support

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific", or "our") (TSX: THNC), a leading learning commerce platform for creating and delivering online learning experiences, today announced the launch of Thinker, an AI teaching assistant designed to enhance learner success, reduce support burden, and help education businesses grow revenue without expanding their teams.

Thinker is part of Thinkific's broader approach to embedding AI across the learning experience, helping customers create courses and deliver more engaging, supportive learning experiences. Available anytime learners need help - day or night - Thinker learns directly from your proprietary content including courses and other assets to deliver smart, contextual recommendations and instant answers within the learning experience. As customers add more content, Thinker's knowledge base expands, enabling it to draw from a broader set of course materials when responding to learner questions. With a fully customizable tone and seamless integration into the Thinkific platform, it functions like an on-brand assistant embedded into every course.

"One of the most persistent challenges education businesses face is maintaining high-quality learner support while scaling," said Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific. "Too often, growth means choosing between learner satisfaction and operational efficiency. Thinker is designed to address this by providing AI-assisted support that can respond to learner questions around the clock, drawing from your proprietary content, media, courses and other assets to deliver contextual answers without requiring additional staff."

Thinkific built Thinker with strong privacy and security standards. Customers retain full ownership of their content, and Thinkific does not use customer content or data to train large language models. Content is used only to power the intended experience within the platform, and Thinker includes safeguards designed to promote accurate, responsible responses.

Supporting learner success: Provides easier navigation, faster answers, and personalized experiences that is intended to support higher completion rates and satisfaction

Provides easier navigation, faster answers, and personalized experiences that is intended to support higher completion rates and satisfaction Scaling support efficiently: Offloads repetitive questions from educators, freeing them to focus on high-value interactions

Offloads repetitive questions from educators, freeing them to focus on high-value interactions Maintaining brand consistency: Offers fully customizable tone to ensure every interaction aligns with a business's unique voice

Early customers are already using Thinker to enhance learner engagement at scale. Learn Tourism, a global education platform serving tourism professionals, offers over 145 courses on Thinkific and uses Thinker to support thousands of learners worldwide across its certification and professional development programs.

"AI tools have helped us grow, scale, and better serve our community across Learn Tourism. Thinker helps us amplify the learner experience, supporting self-discovery, responding with a more personal tone, and engaging people in ways that reflect how they actually learn" said Stephen Ekstrom, CEO and Co-founder of Learn Tourism . "The result is learning that's more effective, more relatable, and more memorable at a scale we simply couldn't achieve manually."

Thinker is included with Thinkific Plus plans today and uses a credit based model, with monthly credits included and flexible options to support higher usage. Thinker will be available beginning February 24, 2026.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue -- all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers -- including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, and ActiveCampaign -- have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

